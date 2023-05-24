Gojo comparing Megumi to Toji has caused Jujutsu Kaisen fans to explode

The alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming issue of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series were released on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Therein, fans saw the fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna continue, with each seemingly giving their best shot to defeat the other, despite the circumstances.

In fact, Gojo himself even confirmed this, according to the latest alleged spoilers and raw scans. In the Jujutsu Kaisen leaks, fans saw Gojo flat out say that he was okay with hitting Megumi because he looks so much like his father, Toji Fushiguro. Even more shocking is that, Gojo admits this of his own volition, rather than being goaded into saying this by Sukuna.

Unsurprisingly, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are going absolutely crazy over these latest words from Gojo, responding with a mix of astonishment, disbelief, and hilarity. As a result, the series’ fandom has been put into a very interesting position, with every fan involved in discussing the latest leaks seemingly having a different opinion on Gojo’s statement.

Gojo’s promise that he can hit Megumi owing to his resemblance to Toji has Jujutsu Kaisen fans traumatized

Fan reaction

Myamura @king_jin_woo



"Unfortunately, I went through some special trainings"



"I can punch Megumi without mercy (cause he looks like Toji)"



"I just need to think about Megumi after I kill you"



Damn, it's too much to digest at one go Gojo in #JJK224 "Unfortunately, I went through some special trainings""I can punch Megumi without mercy (cause he looks like Toji)""I just need to think about Megumi after I kill you"Damn, it's too much to digest at one go #JJKSpoilers Gojo in #JJK224"Unfortunately, I went through some special trainings""I can punch Megumi without mercy (cause he looks like Toji)" "I just need to think about Megumi after I kill you"Damn, it's too much to digest at one go #JJKSpoilers

The latest spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen claim that the issue exclusively focuses on Sukuna and Gojo’s fight, showing the two going at one another mercilessly. Likewise, this demonstrates that Gojo’s bravado in claiming he can fight Megumi with no problem was far from a lie. Per the raw scans, Gojo can be seen smiling the entire time as he dukes it out with the body of his adoptive son.

While Sukuna is also clearly and obviously enjoying this fight, this factor goes somewhat under the radar, due to how expected and unsurprising it is. After all, no fans questioned Sukuna’s resolve while going into this fight, as they instead focused on Gojo and whether or not he can commit to killing Megumi. Obviously, based on the latest leaks, this appears to be of no concern whatsoever.

angela ☆ @artdiseasee #JJK224 #JJKSpoilers



when gojo said he can punch megumi without mercy because he looks like toji oh when gojo said he can punch megumi without mercy because he looks like toji oh #JJK224 #JJKSpoilers when gojo said he can punch megumi without mercy because he looks like toji oh https://t.co/efqs6uCS8Q

em @sugaasuno megumi’s soul when gojo said he can punch him with no mercy because he looks like toji #jjk224 megumi’s soul when gojo said he can punch him with no mercy because he looks like toji #jjk224 https://t.co/ZG4hzy2j7k

getsuga @ohlookitsrafa Gojo after promising toji to take care of megumi and throwing a 200% hollow purple at him with toji’s fit on #JJKSpoilers Gojo after promising toji to take care of megumi and throwing a 200% hollow purple at him with toji’s fit on #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/KZTiL573NV

laila @i3ieri gojo saying he can punch megumi cause he looks like toji gojo saying he can punch megumi cause he looks like toji https://t.co/x2S19N9rew

That being said, future Jujutsu Kaisen issues could reveal that Gojo has an actual, legitimate plan to kill Sukuna without destroying Megumi’s body or killing his soul. Likewise, this may create a situation in which both Sukuna’s death and Megumi’s revival can be achieved in one fell swoop. Although fans feel this is certainly optimistic and borderline idealistic, it’s nevertheless possible, as of this article’s writing.

For now, fans are more focused on sharing their reactions to Gojo’s unbelievable mentality heading into this fight. Some fans are responding simply by making hilarious memes which highlight the ridiculousness of Gojo genuinely being willing to kill Megumi because he looks like Toji. Most of these reactions use meme formats to express displeasure or deep concern with this latest development.

c @suguruhrs gojo said he can punch megumi without mercy because he looks like toji BRO #jjk224 gojo said he can punch megumi without mercy because he looks like toji BRO #jjk224 https://t.co/dAUgxXuxOO

noor #TEAMGOJO 🔛🔝 @sxtoruswhxre "gojo raised megumi to kill him to get revenge on toji" ARE YOU ABSOLUTELY INSANE????? BFFR LOOK AT THEM??? "gojo raised megumi to kill him to get revenge on toji" ARE YOU ABSOLUTELY INSANE????? BFFR LOOK AT THEM??? https://t.co/dycoqj7fvf

呪術廻戦 (In Gojo we trust 🫶🏽) @dailyJujutsuki Don't doubt Gojo's intention of saving Megumi after what he said in today's chapter-"i can punch Megumi without mercy cuz he looks like Toji"



1. He was just threatening Sukuna that he won't get any mercy just because Sukuna is hiding inside his son's body.

2. Gojo will save him Don't doubt Gojo's intention of saving Megumi after what he said in today's chapter-"i can punch Megumi without mercy cuz he looks like Toji" 1. He was just threatening Sukuna that he won't get any mercy just because Sukuna is hiding inside his son's body.2. Gojo will save him https://t.co/Ti8tvUHZx7

Others are instead pointing to source material to explain why they feel that Gojo isn’t actually okay with killing Megumi. While he may choose to do so anyway out of necessity, such source material is being used to argue that it will actually be a very painful and displeasurable act for Gojo. Nonetheless, he must be the person to do it, as he’s the only one in the series currently strong enough and willing to oppose and defeat Sukuna.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes