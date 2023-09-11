Why Did Toji Fushiguro sell Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is filled with complex characters and relationships. One of the most intriguing dynamics there is between Toji Fushiguro and his son Megumi Fushiguro. Though Megumi is Toji's son, Toji sold Megumi to the powerful Zenin clan when he was just a child. This choice would influence Megumi’s growth and his connection with his father significantly.

The Zenin are one of the three elite jujutsu sorcerer clans in the story, known for their powerful cursed techniques passed down through bloodlines. However, Toji was born into the Zenin family without any cursed energy or abilities due to a condition called Heavenly Restriction.

To understand why Toji made the controversial choice of selling his son, one needs to examine Toji's background and his ties to the Zenin clan in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Toji Fushiguro's troubled past in Jujutsu Kaisen

Because of his lack of powers, Toji was discriminated against and abused by the Zenin clan. As a child, he was even tossed into a pit of cursed spirits, leaving him scarred. This trauma bred deep resentment in Toji towards the Zenin and their cruel practices. When Toji grew up, he broke away from the clan entirely, changing his surname to Fushiguro after starting a family.

Despite leaving the Zenin behind, Toji's upbringing continued to impact him. He struggled to form stable relationships and often abandoned his responsibilities as a father. When Megumi's mother died, Toji became even more unstable.

He took Megumi with him but remained disconnected and unreliable as a parent. Later, Toji also became a ruthless sorcerer killer, who targets prominent jujutsu sorcerers for money and fame.

Toji Sells Megumi to the Zenin Clan

Eventually, Toji's greed and troubling past with the Zenin clan caused him to make a decision that would change Megumi's life. The Zenin place immense value on the inheritable jujutsu techniques that get passed down to each generation. Toji discovered that if Megumi had somehow inherited an ability from the Zenin bloodline, the clan would pay a massive sum to get their hands on him.

Toji also recognized that Megumi's talents could be properly nurtured and trained within the elite Zenin clan. So, despite Megumi just being a child, Toji agreed to a deal with Zenin leader Naobito.

As per the deal, if Megumi demonstrated a Zenin cursed technique, Naobito would pay Toji 10 million yen in exchange for Megumi. When it turned out that Megumi had the rare Ten Shadows technique, Naobito held up his end of the bargain.

In the Gojo's past arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, Toji's final actions showed that he may have regretted giving Megumi up. As Toji was dying, he told Satoru Gojo that he had sold Megumi to the Zenin clan and that the deal would be completed in a few years.Then, Gojo stepped in and stopped the deal, taking Megumi under his wing as a student at the Tokyo Jujutsu High School instead.

Later, in the Shibuya Incident arc, after Toji briefly returned, he battled Megumi and his memories fully returned. However, Megumi did not recognize or remember Toji's face, having been separated from him at a young age. Though Megumi holds complicated emotions towards his estranged father, he failed to recognize Toji amidst the chaos in Shibuya.

Hearing that Megumi still used the Fushiguro name, it appeared that Toji was glad to see his son become who he wanted to be. Toji ended his own life soon after, seemingly feeling his purpose was served seeing Megumi's growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the relationship between Toji Fushiguro and Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen series was certainly not an ideal one. Driven by greed and his traumatic upbringing, Toji made decisions that severely impacted Megumi's life. However, Toji's intentions may not have been entirely selfish. In his own way, he wanted Megumi to grow strong.

Despite their differences, Megumi and Toji shared an unbreakable bond through the trials they endured. Their complex history is just one example of the intricate character writing that makes Jujutsu Kaisen such an engrossing series.

