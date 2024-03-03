Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: Maki vs. Sukuna reaches a new height as Ui Ui saves Yuta

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 was officially released earlier this weekend via various Shueisha platforms, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the ultimate fight against Ryomen Sukuna. Likewise, fans were especially anxious for this issue following the sudden and unexpected comeback of Sukuna against Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori.

Thankfully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 sees the appearance of Maki Zen’in play an instrumental role in saving the pair, giving each an opportunity to have their wounds tended to. However, the issue ends with a shift in perspective that brings with it an ominous warning regarding Sukuna’s current state of mind and approach.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 sees Uraume claim that Sukuna hasn’t even begun fighting seriously yet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: Barrier broken

Ui Ui whisks Yuta Okkotsu away to safety in the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 begins with a flashback to before Yuta’s barrier was broken. Atsuya Kusakabe and Takuma Ino are commenting on how Okkotsu did well to move his barrier. Kusakabe then orders the others to surround the barrier so there are no blind spots, emphasizing that once Yuta shatters a part of the barrier, Maki Zen’in will rush in.

Ino argues that more of them should enter the Domain, but Kusakabe counters that if Maki’s surprise attack is read, it’s the worst-case scenario. Maki then appears and gets ready, prompting a return in focus to the near present when Yuta breaks his barrier. Kusakabe then reveals they anticipated exactly what they see when the barrier drops, calling out for Ui Ui.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 sees Ui Ui appear and steal Yuta away to be healed by Shoko Ieiri, while Maki continues to fight Sukuna who realizes Yuta broke his barrier on purpose. He then explains their plan, adding that they likely placed Maki’s Cursed Tool somewhere in the Domain beforehand. He then realizes his wound from Maki’s sword is healing slower than any other.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 sees Maki's Split Soul Katana cause Sukuna serious trouble (Image via MAPPA Studios)

The narrator explains that when wielded by an individual who can perceive souls, the Split Soul Katana can’t ordinarily be healed by Reverse Cursed Technique. This is due to one needing to be aware of the outline of their own soul in order to do so. Since Sukuna lived in Yuji’s body alongside Yuji’s own soul for so long, he’s as aware of the outline of his own soul as Yuji is of his own.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 reveals that the aftereffects of his battle with Satoru Gojo limited him from fully treating the wound even with the above knowledge and perception. Yuji Itadori then tried rushing back into battle, but doubled over and began coughing up blood. Yuji questions what’s happening, but eventually realizes that the lethal attacks he’s taken have outpaced his Reverse Cursed Technique, leaving an unknown injury unattended to.

Choso then appears beside Yuji, telling him to breathe and visualize his blood spreading throughout every corner of his body, like his veins were roots outlining his body. Meanwhile, Maki and Sukuna continue to clash, each smiling and clearly enjoying the fight despite being evenly matched.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: The Strongest sorcerer vs the Strongest human

The two start by throwing various objects at each other in an attempt to create a blind spot, with Maki eventually rushing with her sword out in front of her. However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 sees Sukuna grab the blade, attempting to rip it from her hands. A smiling Maki simply rotates the hilt, forcing Sukuna to lose his balance before she throws him at a nearby building.

Sukuna then uses his Cursed Technique to send a ton of debris at Maki, which she is able to dodge and cut through. However, she then hears him chant “Twin Meteors” as another massive attack is launched. Sukuna comments on how she can see his Cursed Technique much better than the other sorcerers, like his fight with Mahoraga in Shibuya.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 sees Maki realize Sukuna is using Cursed Energy to force his heart to beat while he also heals himself. She asks him if he plans to keep this up while fighting her, to which he says he doesn’t see why not since he’s hardly broken a sweat. Perspective then shifts to Kinji Hakari versus Uraume, where the former comments on how Sukuna’s presence is easy to notice and read.

Uraume asks him what he means, to which he says he thought they were done for upon seeing Sukuna’s Heian-era form, but this doesn’t seem to be the case given his Cursed Energy nosediving. Hakari goes as far as to say he and his allies will be the victors here, to which Uraume essentially says his Cursed Technique has made him too complacent.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 sees her elaborate that he doesn’t understand Sukuna, and that if his interest in his opponent is minimal, so will be his Cursed Energy output. She adds that it’s shameful they couldn’t offer anyone stronger than Gojo to him, going as far as to say that even considering the effects of the Gojo battle, Sukuna has yet to go all out as the issue ends.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: In summation

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 does serve as encouragement for readers and their faith in Yuji and co, Uraume’s words at the end of the issue are somewhat foreboding and concerning. Although it's possible that she’s just bluffing, there’s almost no one in the entire series who knows and understands Sukuna better than Uraume.

Her calm demeanor also suggests that Hakari is in trouble against her as well, potentially setting Hakari up for disastrous failure as well. While the situation seemed in control at the start of chapter 252, nearly everything is brought into question by the time the installment concludes.

