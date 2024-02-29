Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: Maki's Katana causes Sukuna more trouble than Yuta or Gojo

The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 were released on February 29, 2024. Sukuna was seen being overpowered by Maki's Katana, which was the Split Soul Katana, revealed during the Hidden Inventory Arc.

The original Split Soul Katana was the possession of the Sorcerer Hunter, Toji Fushigoro. Maki had a replica of the original one, and, according to the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252, it could be as powerful as the original one. As the fight between these two continued, Maki's Katana stabbed Sukuna, and now, Sukuna could be driven into a corner.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 also revealed how this Split Soul Katana works as it pierces through the soul of the opponent. Therefore, making the reverse-cursed technique quite useless in healing wounds obstructed by this weapon. If the fight continues like this, Maki could be a more dangerous opponent than Gojo and Yuta for the King of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252: Exploring why Maki's Katana could be more troublesome than Gojo and Yuta for Sukuna

Expand Tweet

According to the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 spoilers, the chapter started with a flashback when Maki hadn't entered Yuta's domain. She was conversing with Kusakabe and Ino about the next move when suddenly, Yuta's Domain broke.

Back to the present time, Maki started her fight with Sukuna as the latter's cursed technique gravely injured Yuta in the previous chapter. The Split Soul Katana of Maki was brought into action, but Sukuna evaded her attacks. Sukuna also realized that any wound from her Katana could be bad news for him as the narrator revealed how this Katana works.

The Split Soul Katana damages the soul of its opponent instead of the physical body. This means that to heal a wound caused by the Katana, the person must inspect their soul and get it healed directly. The reverse-cursed technique does not provide this type of healing.

The Split Soul Katana of Toji Fushigoro as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Split Soul Katana was introduced during the Hidden Inventory arc as the possession of Toji Fushigoro. As Gojo and Geto tried their best to escort Riko, they were attacked by Toji Fushigoro.

Toji took care of Gojo and went after Geto and Riko. As Geto was about to leave with Riko because she refused to become the next Star Prisma Vessel, and Toji shot Riko from afar killing her.

During the battle between Toji and Geto, the former took out his Split Sword Katana to fight against the latter's summon, the Rainbow Dragon. This summon was the most durable spirit in Geto's arsenal, and Toji easily sliced it using the Split Soul Katana, which showed its power.

Maki when she got the Split Soul Katana (Image via Shueisha)

After Maki's sister, Mai, sacrificed herself to unlock the former's full potential, she left a replica of the Split Soul Katana. This Katana was the last connection between these sisters, so Maki used it as her primary weapon and killed her whole clan later on using it.

During the Culling Games arc, Maki's Split Soul Katana was responsible for taking down Naoya's cursed spirit. Currently, in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252, she was seen battling the King of Curses with the same Katana.

Maki's Katana pierced Sukuna's chest in the latest chapter, and he was seen circulating this blood at the expense of his cursed energy. With Sukuna so wary of Maki, it could mean that the latter is an even more dangerous opponent for the former than Gojo Satoru and Yuta Okkotsu.

Yuta and Gojo delivered a hefty amount of damage to the King of Curses. But in his current state, even slight negligence against Maki could mean his loss against the sorcerers.

Related articles:

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 spoilers: Maki vs. Sukuna continues as Yuta's fate is revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: Can Maki actually stand up to Sukuna? Her abilities and powers, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: Not Yuji or Yuta, but only Maki can inspire Megumi to fight