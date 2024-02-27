Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: Not Yuji or Yuta, but only Maki can inspire Megumi to fight

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 is set to come out on March 3, 2024, and one of the biggest questions is what will happen to the last remaining members of the Zen'in clan, Maki and Megumi. The most recent chapter showed Megumi losing the will to live and Maki stepping up to fight Ryomen Sukuna, so it makes sense that they will be the focus now.

Furthermore, there is a good chance that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 could explore the relationship between Maki and Megumi since they are family and arguably the only individuals of the Zen'in clan who get along. And when it comes to that, there is a fair argument that Maki could be the one to wake Megumi up instead of Yuji Itadori or Yuta Okkotsu.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252.

Explaining how Maki could help Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 will likely show Maki Zen'in's fight against Ryomen Sukuna. While the battle can go in many different directions, there is also a good chance she could get involved with his cousin, Megumi Fushiguro. Chapter 251 showed that Megumi had lost the will to live after the things Sukuna did with his body, but Maki could be the one to help him get back on his feet.

Maki and Megumi are the only two members of the Zen'in clan who have a positive relationship with one another and have supported each other throughout the story, making the possibility of the former stepping up to help him very logical. Furthermore, Maki can understand Megumi losing his sister, Tsumiki, since she also lost hers, Mai. So, that is a situation she is very familiar with and could help her cousin from that perspective.

While it is difficult to predict how Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 will go, there is a possibility that author Gege Akutami could head in that direction because the relationship between these two characters has been established. There is also the element of them marking a big difference from the rest of the Zen'in clan, attempting to support each other instead of demonizing those who are different.

Maki and Megumi's roles in the story

Maki and Megumi in the first season of the anime (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 has a good possibility of focusing on Maki and Megumi. If it happens, this will also be the first time in a long time that they will be in the spotlight of the manga. Considering that these two have the most prominent arcs throughout the series, there is a good chance that their journeys will end.

Maki went through many different things in the series, ranging from seclusion in the Zen'in clan to fighting for her life against them. She has become much stronger, although it will be interesting to see what happens to her in terms of motivations and goals if she survives the final battle.

On the other hand, Megumi has been in a steady decline, dealing with the loss of his sister, Tsumiki, which has led him to lose the will to live. Now, it is difficult to see what will happen to Megumi, although the next chapters will likely address that.