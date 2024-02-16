"Nah, I'd give up": Jujutsu Kaisen fans troll Megumi for not mustering any semblance of will in chapter 251

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 is set to be released on Monday, February 19, 2024. But days before its official release, the chapter's spoilers emerged online. According to the spoilers, Yuji managed to reunite with Megumi's soul. However, he failed to save him as Megumi had lost the will to live.

Such a development is definitely tragic. However, fans have found a way to make light of the situation as they troll Megumi for not showing any semblance of will to live. But the trolling did not start due to the new developments itself. Megumi has been trolled by fans for quite some time now due to his personality and characterization despite being the series' deuteragonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 developments set up Megumi for a new stage of trolling

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen fandom just might be the only group of fans who troll their anime's deuteragonist when he has lost the will to live. Several fans understand why Megumi Fushiguro lost the will to live. He is just a 16-year-old boy who has gone through hell and had his body taken away. Nevertheless, many fans still did not back down from trolling the character.

One fan decided to bring back the iconic Jujutsu Kaisen "Nah, I'd win" meme. However, they did this with a twist that replaced Gojo with Megumi. Also, the dialogue "Nah, I'd win" got replaced with "Nah, I'd give up" hinting at Megumi having given up his will to live.

Fans trolling Megumi Fushiguro over the latest developments (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

However, the trolling did not end just there. One fan made a call back to the fact that the series called Megumi a character with a lot of potential. But the character himself never achieved any feat that proved the remark correct. Since then, he has been called the "Potential Man," and now it seems like such trolling isn't going to stop any time soon.

One fan even reminded others of how Megumi performed in the fight against Culling Game participant Reggie Star. Despite fans having high hopes for him, Megumi happened to run away from his opponent. Thus, fans called him a disgrace as Toji Fushiguro's son.

Fans reacting to new developments in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Some fans did try to understand Megumi's situation, stating how every character isn't built for similar situations. One fan even compared themself to the character. As per them, they would have given up long ago if they were in Megumi's shoes. However, everyone did not share the same view about Megumi's situation.

Some fans were furious at Megumi for wasting Yuji, Yuta, and all other Jujutsu Sorcerers' efforts in trying to save him. They had trained a lot for the moment and had been planning the same for ages. The characters were really close to beating Ryomen Sukuna after fighting relentlessly against the king of curses.

If Megumi's soul had not lost his will to live, Yuji could have saved him. With that, Yuji could have split Megumi and Sukuna's souls from each other, meaning a win for the jujutsu sorcerers. However, Megumi failing to muster any semblance of will wasted their efforts.

Final thoughts

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

One must remember that both sides are right in their own way. While the fans who are trolling Megumi might have a Shonen anime mindset, the fans who are defending him might have a much more realistic mindset.

Also, as evident from the reactions, fans are especially disappointed at Megumi after seeing how quickly Yuji Itadori recovered after his traumatizing situation back in Shibuya. But fans should note that Yuji recovered in the manga after a few chapters, that too, after hearing a speech from Aoi Todo. The reason fans might believe that Yuji recovered quickly could be because in the anime the events took place in a swift manner.

Meanwhile, in the case of Megumi, the scene was just a panel long. Hence, there lies a possibility that Megumi could recover soon. Thus, fans should probably wait a few chapters before making a judgment.