"Nah, I'd win": Jujutsu Kaisen fans turn one of the iconic dialogues into a cursed meme

Following Satoru Gojo's defeat against Ryomen Sukuna during the Shinjuku Showdown in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, fans started mocking the character online. The reason fans went after Satoru Gojo was that he was called the "Strongest Sorcerer." However, he got slashed into two during his fight against the King of Curses.

The situation only worsened for Gojo after fans pointed out how confident the "Strongest Sorcerer" was in defeating Sukuna. While fans believed the same for a while, the fight's conclusion convinced them that Sukuna was far more potent than the Six Eyes wielder. Following that, the sorcerer's most iconic dialogue turned into a cursed meme.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans ridicule Gojo's most famous line

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 saw the return of Satoru Gojo after he was sealed inside the Prison Realm by Kenjaku. While fans had to wait for three years, as per the manga's timeline, only 19 days had passed. Soon after his return, Gojo went after Sukuna and Kenjaku. During their confrontation, they decided on a fight date for the battle between Gojo and Sukuna.

During the scene, Kenjaku asked Gojo about his chances of losing in the fight. Gojo responded by saying, "Nah, I'd win." This mirrored the response Gojo had given Itadori previously when asked if he might lose against Sukuna. However, as depicted in the manga, Gojo actually lost the fight, leading fans to mock him, and even creating memes out of the iconic line.

Fans earlier started with memes that were only relatable to Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Given that characters like Jogo, Hanami, Hajime Kashimo, Takuma Ino, reanimated Toji Zenin, and Utahime Iori believed that they would win in their respective fights but ended up getting defeated or killed, they were the first ones to get targeted for the meme.

Other than that, Megumi and Junpei also made the cut due to their exceptional circumstances. He could never lose because Megumi could always summon Mahoraga to fight the battle for him. As for Junpei Yoshino, he got transfigured by Mahito.

However, it wasn't just characters from Jujutsu Kaisen but also other anime who fell victim to the meme. When Vegeta faced the Semi-Perfect Cell in Dragon Ball Z, he was very confident that he would be able to win the fight against the Bio-Android. However, he got defeated and, hence, inducted into the meme.

Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki was sure that his friend Sado Yasutora could never lose. However, he, too, got defeated by Shunsui Kyoraku easily. Hence, he became part of the meme. In his defense, he wasn't the one who was confident about his victory.

The situation only worsened for Satoru Gojo when the meme started getting used to characters from forms of media other than anime. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie saw Miles Morales confront another version of himself. As he asked him for his help, he told Miles that he would do his own thing. Given that the situation fit the meme, it was also made into one.

There was also a Breaking Bad-themed meme for the topic as it saw Walter White telling Yuuji they needed to cook. While there are several other memes on this topic, the sheer number of them is too vast for one to cover. Hopefully, for Gojo's sake, one can only wish that Jujutsu Kaisen Mangaka Gege Akutami redeems his character in the near future.

