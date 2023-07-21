How old was Gojo when he fought Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3, fans finally witnessed Satoru Gojo fight Toji Fushiguro. While fans had been highly anticipating the fight, one must notice that there is a significant age gap between the two characters. While Toji was a full-grown man with a child, Gojo was only a second-year student at Jujutsu High.

Before the release of the anime, several fans joked about how Toji Fushiguro would be going after some kids in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. It has forced fans to wonder how old Gojo was when he fought Toji. While the anime did reveal that the story was set in 2006, it did not reveal the character's age, leaving fans to assume the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How old was Gojo when he fought Toji?

Satoru Gojo was 16 years old when he fought Toji Fushiguro in the Hidden Inventory arc. As revealed by the manga, Satoru Gojo was born on December 7, 1989.

Considering that the events of the Hidden Inventory arc took place in August 2006, when Satoru Gojo was in his second year at Jujutsu High, he would not have turned 17 yet. It means that Satoru Gojo was 16 years old when he fought Toji Fushiguro.

As for Toji Fushiguro, he must have at least been in his early 20s during his fight against Gojo. Considering that Toji's son, Megumi Fushiguro, was born on December 22, 2002, it would mean that he must have been three years old during the Hidden Inventory arc.

If one assumes that Toji was at least 18 years old when he had Megumi, he should have been at least 21 during his fight against the strongest sorcerer.

How did Toji defeat Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Toji Fushiguro had a three-step plan to defeat Satoru Gojo. Once, when he was younger, Toji had gone to see a young Gojo. At that time, Gojo happened to detect Toji standing behind him. Being aware of Gojo's amazing awareness, Toji decided to wear down his senses.

Firstly, he put up a bounty on Riko Amanai's head, keeping Gojo and Geto on high alert. It forced Gojo to use his Infinity continuously, which eventually drained his energy.

Following that, he got Kuroi kidnapped so that Gojo and Geto would feel a sense of security from keeping Riko away from Jujutsu High. Lastly, when Gojo finally re-entered Jujutsu High, Toji knew that Gojo would put his guard down. That's when he took the opportunity to stab him.

While that wasn't enough to kill Gojo, Toji's plan was much more elaborate. After Gojo blew away the buildings surrounding him, Toji used a distraction to get close to Gojo.

While the strongest sorcerer was on the lookout for a strong cursed weapon to attack him, Toji used the Inverted Spear of Heaven to stab and slice up Gojo. Given that the weapon was known to cancel out any cursed techniques, it managed to get past Gojo's Infinity and wound him.

