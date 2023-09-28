Is Megumi Fushiguro dead in Jujutsu Kaisen Manga? Status explored

The latest spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga saw Ryomen Sukuna start his transformation to regain his original body. While this transformation could lead to fantastic developments for the manga's future, fans are more concerned about Megumi Fushiguro's status.

Megumi Fushiguro is an important character in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, having appeared in the first chapter itself. However, during the manga, the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, manages to make him his host, forcing his character to be pushed aside.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Does Sukuna's transformation mean the end for Megumi Fushiguro?

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

While it seems highly probable for Megumi Fushiguro to pass away due to Ryomen Sukuna's transformation, the manga hasn't confirmed the same.

As stated above, Ryomen Sukuna has taken over Megumi's body and has been using the same for quite some time. During this time, the King of Curses fought Satoru Gojo, all while using Megumi's attacks.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

However, soon after his victory, he was forced to fight Kashimo. Surprisingly, during this fight, Sukuna began his transformation to regain his original body. As seen in the spoilers, the manga narrates that Sukuna could regain his original body once without using his Reversed Cursed Technique. Nevertheless, he refrained from using the transformation until now.

This means that his transformation to regain his original body may have to do something with Satoru Gojo. Given the facts, it seems like Sukuna was afraid of losing his original body to Gojo; hence, he chose to use Megumi's body.

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Now that Sukuna has begun his transformation, there is a good chance that Megumi's body and soul will destroyed to allow the King of Curses to regain his original body. As stated by the editor's note, the transformation has only begun. Therefore, there remains a possibility that Megumi Fushiguro could be rescued.

Who could rescue Megumi?

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga immediately jumped to Kashimo's fight with Sukuna right after Gojo's death. Hence, it did not allow fans to see how Gojo's friends and students felt after witnessing his death.

Kashimo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Kashimo is fighting Sukuna, there is a good chance that the God of Thunder will be defeated. Hence, Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, and the remaining sorcerers may unite against Sukuna.

Otherwise, there remains a slim possibility that Satoru Gojo may get resurrected and return for a rematch against the King of Curses. During his death scene, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga saw Nanami describe Mei Mei once, telling him that if one wanted to remain the same as they were, they were to go south; however, if they wanted to start anew, they needed to move north.

While not much was revealed about this, it seemed like a hint for Gojo's return.

Nanami as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

While Nanami chose the south, wanting to remain the same, there is a good chance that Gojo will choose the north. While it is difficult to predict how this decision could come into play, there is a chance that Gojo may return in the future. Hence, he might get his rematch against Sukuna.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.