Twitter breaks as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 confirms the end of Gojo

With Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 set to be released on Monday, September 25, 2023, the spoilers for the same got leaked out. While fans believed that Satoru Gojo had won the fight against Ryomen Sukuna, that was seemingly far from the truth as the latest spoilers revealed Gojo's end.

The previous chapter saw Ryomen Sukuna trying to take down Satoru Gojo using Mahoraga, however, the strongest sorcerer managed to outwit the King of Curses and activated his Hollow Purple ability. Following the blast, Sukuna could be seen dismembered, while Gojo stood tall, thus everyone believed that Gojo had won.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 spoilers: Fans mourn Satoru Gojo's death

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 started off with an exchange between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Given that Geto had passed away years ago, fans were led to believe that they were witnessing a flashback scene between the two. However, as the chapter progressed, it became clear to the fans that the worst possible outcome had taken place - Satoru Gojo had passed away and reached the afterlife.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans could not believe what they had witnessed as it was totally out of the blue. They were hoping to possibly see the aftermath of Gojo's win over Sukuna, however, they were instead treated with Gojo's death.

Many fans did not believe the leaks and even theorized that the leaked images were fan arts. However, once they realized that the leaks were true and the character had actually passed away, they considered getting therapy to help them cope with their favorite character's loss.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

That said, despite Gojo's afterlife scene in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, many fans weren't ready to accept his death. One fan even theorized on how Gojo hadn't actually passed away. Previously, when he was defeated by Toji Fushiguro, the sorcerer had wounds all over his body. Nevertheless, Gojo managed to return using his Reversed Cursed Technique.

At the time, when Gojo returned to fight Toji, he stated that he was able to come back to life because Toji had not cut off his head. Given that Gojo has seemingly been chopped in half in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, fans believe that the strongest sorcerer could possibly return to life again.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Sukuna fans began to celebrate Gojo's death. In the previous chapter, fans saw Gojo having dismembered Sukuna. Moreover, the Curse's healing speed had decreased a lot, along with which the Curse had lost Mahoraga. All in all, it seemed like Ryomen Sukuna had lost.

However, with the leaks from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 having dropped, the situation has seemingly changed. While it seemed like Sukuna was too weak to move and Satoru Gojo had won, in reality, Gojo had gotten chopped in half but did not realize that until it was too late. Hence, Sukuna fans had a lot to celebrate about.

With Sukuna having some backup, he could possibly escape the battlefield and live to see another day. Following this, fans can possibly witness a fight between Gojo's students and the King of Curses. Hence, the upcoming chapters might focus on Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, and others.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.