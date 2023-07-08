Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Mei Mei is the most unnecessary character in Gojo's Past, explained

With the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans got to see the new character designs of several characters from the series from the time they were part of Jujutsu High in 2006. In this season, viewers also saw the 2006 look of grade 1 Jujutsu sorcerer Mei Mei.

While fans loved her new character design, manga readers were disappointed with how mangaka Gege Akutami treated her in the story. While she did appear in the Hidden Inventory arc, her involvement in the arc seemed unnecessary to fans as she offered next to nothing to Gojo's past.

Mei Mei's appearance in Gojo's Past arc of Jujutsu Kaisen does not hold any value

Mei Mei as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 saw Grade 1 Sorcerer Mei Mei and Utahime Iori investigating a mission together. While this allowed fans to see how Utahime was in the past, nothing said and done by Mei Mei contributed to the way she was in the present.

Later in the episode, after Mei Mei and Utahime got out of the mansion, Satoru Gojo interacted with both of them. Gojo's interaction with Utahime allowed fans to understand why Utahime gets so irritated by Gojo in the present. However, the same isn't the case for Mei Mei.

Utahime Iori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

When Gojo met Mei Mei in the season 2 premiere, he treated her respectfully, stating that she was a strong sorcerer. As for Mei Mei, she seemed indifferent to Gojo, treating her like any senior would treat a junior. For fans who haven't read the manga, that was Mei Mei's first and last appearance in the Hidden Inventory arc, meaning this is the last time fans were to see her in the ongoing arc.

However, this meant that her new character design was only used for about 10 minutes in the entire arc, which in itself seems wasted. In addition, her interaction with Gojo, Geto, or Shoko Ieri clarified anything about what fans may see from her later on in the story. As such, it can be said that Mei Mei was the most unnecessary character to appear as part of Gojo's Past arc because even if one removes her from the ongoing narrative, it won't change the flow of events.

What fans had to say about Mei Mei's appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premiere

kei @zeninkeii I think the thing that makes me so angry about mei mei is that her design is sooooo good like Peak character design and Gege had to make her…Like That I think the thing that makes me so angry about mei mei is that her design is sooooo good like Peak character design and Gege had to make her…Like That https://t.co/0SF5zlffEu

The series manga readers were disappointed with mangaka Gege Akutami about how he used Mei Mei in the story. They did not care about her minor appearance in Gojo's Past arc, but they wanted something that will happen in the future. In the manga, she is seen to be involved with her younger brother Ui Ui, which left fans wondering why the mangaka would choose to ruin a character with so much potential.

The fact that she had a great character design annoyed fans more as she could have been used as a cool supporting character. Instead, she was shown to be very weird and untrustworthy.

ria @getosfav mei mei had such a good design if only she was normal mei mei had such a good design if only she was normal

Abura @aburakuma2003 @Creatormigraine Anime onlys are gonna get a whiplash @Creatormigraine Anime onlys are gonna get a whiplash 😂

Rizz Games/700 pts @XRMSUPERSTAR @Creatormigraine Mappa could simply cut the scene tbh, avoid the controversy completely ........or DOUBLE down 🥶 @Creatormigraine Mappa could simply cut the scene tbh, avoid the controversy completely ........or DOUBLE down 🥶

bimbobimbo @kaya0323 @Creatormigraine Nah she's fine as she is. A flawed character doesn't mean she's a bad character. Yall are tripping. @Creatormigraine Nah she's fine as she is. A flawed character doesn't mean she's a bad character. Yall are tripping.

Many fans believed that MAPPA would cut her controversial scene with her brother to completely avoid any issues with broadcasting partners. That being said, several manga readers wanted the scene to be animated so that anime-only watchers could learn how terrible she was in reality.

