MAPPA's silence on Yuri!!! on Ice movie has started to irk fans 

MAPPA's Yuri!!! on Ice was one of the most successful anime of 2016. Two years after its release, the anime announced a movie for the same that was slated to be released in 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production was delayed to the point that the movie hasn't been released even three years after its actual release window.

Following that, the film's official website put up a notice stating their apologies for not having released the movie yet. As per the website, the film is still under production and is at a stage where announcing a release date is difficult. Hence, fans will have to wait until MAPPA reveals any concrete information related to the movie's premiere in the future.

Yuri!!! on Ice fans believe that the movie has been canceled

When Twitter user @MrBlackOG asked people what the most successful lie in history is, one anime fan with the Twitter handle @goboee stated how Yuri!!! on Ice fans were still waiting for the release of Yuri!!! on Ice The Movie: Ice Adolescence.

The film was announced to be released back in 2020, which was later delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, even though three years have already passed since the previously declared release window, the anime is yet to announce a release date for the movie.

With every passing day, fans are becoming more certain that the film got scrapped long ago. Back in 2020, MAPPA wasn't as popular as it is today. However, with time, the studio earned considerable recognition after producing a number of hit anime like Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man. Thus, fans think it is likely that the studio may have shelved the movie after they acquired several other popular franchises.

gobo @goboee i swear the rumor of of the movie being permanently shelved is getting more and more believable with each passing day @tanijrou like it doesn't add up fri swear the rumor of of the movie being permanently shelved is getting more and more believable with each passing day @tanijrou like it doesn't add up fr 😭 i swear the rumor of of the movie being permanently shelved is getting more and more believable with each passing day

amber ♡ @tanijrou @goboee we been stuck on the same level for 7 years @goboee we been stuck on the same level for 7 years

venes⁷ @sakurajungoo @goboee I'm 99% sure they scrapped the whole thing. Yuri on ice was so successful too.... why did they never make a second season???? @goboee I'm 99% sure they scrapped the whole thing. Yuri on ice was so successful too.... why did they never make a second season????

The original anime was released back in 2016, which means that it has been seven years since its release. Even now, the anime is yet to announce any additional details about the movie. Hence, fans are convinced that MAPPA may have already forgotten about Yuri!!! on Ice, and thus, they have lost all hope of ever watching the film.

That said, the anime was quite popular, and fans are certain it would have done wonders had a sequel season been released. This is precisely why many fans are baffled about MAPPA not producing one yet.

📖 LiamQuane 🏳️‍🌈 @spec_arc @goboee No, the long wait is good because the original series took so long to make. It means they're taking the same care with the animation. @goboee No, the long wait is good because the original series took so long to make. It means they're taking the same care with the animation.

Nevertheless, there were some fans who were still hopeful about the movie. As mentioned above, the movie's website states that the film is still under production. The production team is apparently aiming to develop the film to a very high standard. However, for now, they are nowhere close to that stage.

Some anime enthusiasts also pointed out that had the film already been canceled, there would have been no need for MAPPA to put up a notice on the movie's website. Hence, some fans were confident that Yuri!!! on Ice The Movie: Ice Adolescence would be released one day.

There is a good chance that MAPPA's staff are currently busy with other anime like the sequel to Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Therefore, the studio might reallocate the staff to Yuri!! on Ice movie after other big anime projects are completed.

