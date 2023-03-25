Has the Yuri!!! on ICE movie been canceled? Status explained

Yuri!!! on ICE season 2 is still a no-show and fans are now worried if they will ever see Yuri and Viktor perform again. The show has captivated the globe with its inspirational storyline in tandem with its acclaimed depiction of a same-sex relationship on screen when it first came out in 2016.

Produced by MAPPA studios, the show is directed and written by Sayo Yamamoto. Yamamoto is known for his previous works in critically acclaimed animes like Michiko & Hatchin and Samurai Champloo.

Production of a feature film based on the show has also been announced, and a trailer for the same was released in 2020. However, similar to season 2, the film is also yet to come out, but there have been no announcements about its cancelation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Yuri!!! on ICE anime

Will there be a Yuri!!! on ICE season 2?

The event will be held on May 21st, 2023. | Yuri!!! on Ice and Ice Adolescence are, once again, not included in this year's Mappa stage lineup.The event will be held on May 21st, 2023. ❗| Yuri!!! on Ice and Ice Adolescence are, once again, not included in this year's Mappa stage lineup.The event will be held on May 21st, 2023. https://t.co/v2RSfwBxIe

Yuri!!! on ICE is currently on a hiatus for an indefinite amount of time. The show's production studio, MAPPA, has not made any statements about the return of the anime or if a new season has been greenlit for production. However, since the show was never officially canceled, fans are clinging to the hope that their favorite pair on the ice rink will return to the screen soon.

The studio is probably busy with the production of the recently announced movie Yuri on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence. This would explain the current silence on the second season of the original show. It was reported that the staff of the show will return for the making of it.

The first season of Yuri!!! on ICE aired between October 6 and December 22, 2016, with an additional OVA episode released on May 16, 2017.

The season ended with Yuri-Viktor performing at the GPF exhibition, Viktor deciding that he wants to continue coaching Yuri and compete at the same time. Judging by the ending, it is speculated that both the protagonists will definitely return if the show is renewed for a second season and fans will get to see Viktor in all his former glory.

Yuri!!! on ICE gained critical acclaim upon its release, with fans lauding the narrative for representing a same-sex relationship. It garnered attention worldwide, establishing itself as a phenomenon in the 2016 anime season. The series boasts breathtaking animations that complement the figure skating performances that are animated with near perfection and which do justice to the sport.

donnie Dawn @Totaltism Do I cop the Yuri on ice fit Do I cop the Yuri on ice fit https://t.co/tRjeybhYgd

To make sure that the skating is represented accurately on the screen, the creators brought in real professional ice skaters to oversee the production of Yuri!!! on ICE. Japanese ice skater Kenji Miyamoto choreographed the performances and is credited for the beautiful end result seen on the screen.

Former figure skater and 2006 Olympic silver medalist Stephane Lambiel made a cameo in the final episode, voicing an announcer in the GPF exhibition.

The anime Yuri!!! on ICE is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Here is how the show is summarized on its official website:

"Yuri Katsuki carried the hope of all Japan on his shoulders in the Figure Skating Grand Prix, but suffered a crushing defeat in the finals. He returned to his hometown in Kyushu and hid away in his family's home, half wanting to continue skating and half wanting to retire."

It continues:

"That was when the five-time consecutive world champion, Victor Nikiforov, suddenly showed up with his teammate, Yuri Plisetsky, a young skater starting to surpass his seniors. And so the two Yuris and the Russian champion Viktor set out to compete in a Grand Prix like none the world has ever seen!"

