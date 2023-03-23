Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 preview hints at Mikey having caused the worst time loop

Liden Films has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12, which is scheduled to air on MBS in Japan on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2:08 am JST.

The episode, titled Last order, will be available to stream globally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The anime can also be watched on Hulu in North America.

The previous episode saw the Black Dragon join Takemichi's first division and Kisaki being fired from Toman. Following that, Takemichi went back to the present to check if the future was rewritten. When he returned, he happened to arrive at Mitsuya's funeral.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 preview hints at Naoto revealing the new time loop events

Mitsuya Takashi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12, titled Last order, will most likely resume with the events that occurred at the end of the previous episode as Takemichi returned to the present to find himself at Mitsuya's funeral.

Takemichi happened to have already met Takashi's two sisters Luna and Manna, which is how he was able to realize that he was at Mitsuya's funeral.

Takemichi as seen in TR season 2 episode 12 preview (Image via Liden Films)

In his previous visit to the past, Takemichi was able to crush Taiju Shiba and managed to acquire the Black Dragon, headed by Inui and Kokonoi, under his first division. Following that, Mikey fired Kisaki Tetta, which saw Shuji Hanma, members of Moebius and Valhalla, also leave Toman.

Thus, the new present should have had the best outcome. Nevertheless, when he returned to the present, Takemichi reached the venue of Mitsuya's funeral.

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 preview (Image via Liden Films)

As per the preview images, it seems like Takemichi found the key to his apartment, following which he could head back home to find some clues about the new present timeline.

However, that's when Naoto Tachibana, sensing that Takemichi had returned to the present, will come to visit Takemichi at his home.

Naoto as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Here, Naoto is set to reveal the events that occurred in the new time loop. As per the new time loop, Mikey did give in to his impulses as he became a murderer.

While it is yet to be revealed what happened and if Mikey was the person responsible for Mitsuya's death, the Toman President definitely has a huge part to play in the disastrous time loop.

Takemichi and Naoto as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 preview (Image via Liden Films)

As per the preview images, Takemichi and Naoto will find a letter at Takemichi's place. While it hasn't been revealed from whom the letter is from, there is a good chance that it is from a Toman member, as one of them could probably describe the problems surrounding Mikey to Takemichi.

