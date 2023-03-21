Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 will be released on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2:08 AM JST on MBS. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw the Black Dragon headed by Inui and Kokonoi join Takemichi's first division, while Kisaki Tetta was fired. Along with him, Hanma, Moebius, and Valhalla left Toman. Later, Takemichi went back to the present, only to find out that Mitsuya had passed away.

The new present will be revealed in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12

Release date and time, where to watch

Mitsuya's funeral as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 (Image via Liden Films)

As mentioned above, Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 will be released on March 26, 2023, at 2:08 AM JST. However, the release date and time will vary for viewers across different time zones. As such, the upcoming episode is set to air at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 AM, Saturday, March 25

Central Standard Time: 12.08 PM, Saturday, March 25

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 PM, Saturday, March 25

British Standard Time: 6.08 PM, Saturday, March 25

Central European Time: 7.08 PM, Saturday, March 25

Indian Standard Time: 10.38 PM, Saturday, March 25

Philippine Standard Time: 1.08 AM, Sunday, March 26

Australian Central Standard Time: 2.38 AM, Sunday, March 26

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 will first air on MBS in Japan, following which it will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Additionally, the anime will also be available to watch on Hulu in North America.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12?

Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 ending theme (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 12 will most likely reveal how Mitsuya died, as the story behind his death could be vital to learning what happened in the new present. Given that Kisaki and Hanma were ejected from Toman, any possible negative futures should have been erased.

Takemichi might try reaching Naoto, who could help him discover the new changes. Upon meeting him, Takemichi might also learn about the new composition of the Tokyo Manji Gang and what new problem led them to this unfortunate present. Given how Mikey was having trouble controlling himself, his current condition could be the key.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11

Kokonoi and Inui as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11, titled On my way home, saw Tokyo Manji Gang having their first meeting of the year as Mikey and Draken had several announcements to make. They revealed their battle with the Black Dragon, following which they wanted Hakkai to address the same.

It was then revealed how, after the Black Dragon got defeated, they wanted to join Toman under Takemichi. Thus, the entire Black Dragon, headed by Kokonoi and Inui, was assigned under the first division. Following that, Mikey fired Kisaki from Toman for having betrayed Takemichi and Chifuyu and instigated Yuzuha to kill Taiju. Following Kisaki, Hanma, as well as Moebius and Valhalla, left Toman.

Later, when Takemichi went back to the present, he arrived at Mitsuya's funeral.

