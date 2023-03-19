Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11: Kisaki gets expelled from Toman, Takemichi heads back to the present

With the release of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11, fans got to see some new changes within the Tokyo Manji Gang as the first meeting of the new year saw a series of announcements. While it was expected that Mikey and Draken would make a big announcement, it was surprising to see Mikey expel Kisaki from Toman.

The previous episode saw Takemichi getting back together with Hinata, after which he went on a bike ride with Mikey. During their ride, Mikey revealed some things about his older brother and how he was similar to Takemichi. Thus, Mikey wanted Takemichi to stop him like his brother would if he were to ever cross the line.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11: Black Dragon join Takemichi's first division

Kokonoi and Inui as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11, titled On my way home, opened with Toman's first meeting of the new year as Mikey and Draken addressed the events that took place during Christmas between Toman and Black Dragon. Following that, Draken called out Hakkai so that he could explain the situation to his fellow members directly.

Hakkai explained how the entire matter began because he lied about him protecting his sister Yuzuha from his older brother Taiju when it was the other way around. While he was expecting a backlash, Toman members backed Hakkai as they understood the situation and wanted the latter to continue being the vice-captain of the second division.

Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 (Image via Liden Films)

Mikey then brought on 11th Generation Black Dragon's Inui and Kokonoi. They revealed how after being defeated by Toman, they wanted to join them. Thus, they chose to work under Takemichi's first division. While it seemed like they had an ulterior motive, for now, Takemichi and Chifuyu had no choice but to accept it.

The final announcement of the meeting seemed to be the most crucial one as Mikey called out Kisaki only to expel him from Toman. Chifuyu had told Mikey about Kisaki's betrayal during Christmas and how he tried to instigate Yuzuha into killing Taiju. Thus, Mikey no longer wanted Kisaki in Toman. With him, Mikey was glad to get rid of Hanma and his followers from Valhalla and Moebius.

Mikey's brother as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 (Image via Liden Films)

Kisaki started to become desperate as he tried to convince Mikey to let him stay, however, Mikey made his decision.

The next day, Mikey and Draken were seen finishing work on a bike as they gave it to Takemichi. Given that Takemichi was the first division's captain, it was shameful that he did not have a bike. Thus, Mikey gave Takemichi a twin bike of his CB250T. According to Mikey, his brother had found the engines for the two bikes during his visit to the Philippines.

Chifuyu as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 (Image via Liden Films)

Later, Takemichi was seen speaking to Chifuyu alone as he had succeeded in his mission and it was time for him to head back to the future. Before that, he thanked Chifuyu for being the best friend he ever had. The episode also showed how Takemichi invited his closest friends from Toman to tell them about Baji's final words.

After an emotional farewell, Takemichi met Naoto to head back to the present. While, unlike the last time, he wasn't in prison, the situation seemed to have become much worse as he was at Mistuya's funeral.

Final thoughts on Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11

Mitsuya's funeral as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 11 saw Takemichi head back to the present. While it is yet to be revealed how Mitsuya passed away, it does not seem like Takemichi's actions in the past made things better. Fans will have to wait until the next episode is released to find out the cause behind Mitsuya's death and how it was connected to Takemichi's actions.

