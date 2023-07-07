How to stream Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in India, explained

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 having premiered, the anime has finally returned after two years. Following its return, fans have been looking for ways to stream it. While the anime airs on Crunchyroll worldwide, that is not the case in India, as the platform has yet to acquire the rights to stream it in the country.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is adapting the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, which means the story will showcase Satoru Gojo's past. A Mission to protect and escort a young girl is given to him and Suguru Geto. That's when a non-sorcerer assassin threatens to put a stop to their mission.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in India?

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 will stream in INDIA on Ani-One Asia ULTRA & Netflix India!!



Netflix India & Ani-One Asia will Simulcast the anime in India.



New Episodes will be available every Thursday at 9:26 PM (IST)

#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen 【Announcement】JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 will stream in INDIA on Ani-One Asia ULTRA & Netflix India!!Netflix India & Ani-One Asia will Simulcast the anime in India.New Episodes will be available every Thursday at 9:26 PM (IST) 【Announcement】JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 will stream in INDIA on Ani-One Asia ULTRA & Netflix India!!Netflix India & Ani-One Asia will Simulcast the anime in India.New Episodes will be available every Thursday at 9:26 PM (IST)#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/62I1LX3R9q

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix and Ani-One Asia YouTube channel in India. Netflix added the anime's first season back in 2021, following which they also acquired the streaming rights in India for the second season. While the first season was added to the streaming platform months after it finished airing, the second season's episodes will be released every week.

As for the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, Medialink offers the service so that anime fans in India can legally watch anime on YouTube.

Toji Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

While Jujutsu Kaisen wasn't part of it previously, after the company acquired the rights for the anime, the YouTube channel added the first season to its library a month ago. Following that, the YouTube channel will now be simulcasting Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 as part of the Ani-One Asia Ultra service, which is only available to watch for the channel's members.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Anime art maker @aniart_04

Crunchyroll India missed such a big opportunity 🙄 @itsweebcentral To be fair,Crunchyroll India missed such a big opportunity 🙄 @itsweebcentral To be fair,Crunchyroll India missed such a big opportunity 🙄

Rockkkkkk @Prrockk123 @itsweebcentral Crunchyroll as usual missing big shows that have huge fanbases in india (not saying they aren't doing anything but can they atleast release AOT final episodes with all seasons? There are a lot of aot fans in India) @itsweebcentral Crunchyroll as usual missing big shows that have huge fanbases in india (not saying they aren't doing anything but can they atleast release AOT final episodes with all seasons? There are a lot of aot fans in India)

Many anime fans were confused as to why Crunchyroll would miss the opportunity to acquire Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 for India. The streaming platform could have monopolized the chance to get more subscribers, given the huge anime fanbase in the country.

Meanwhile, anime fans who had already subscribed to Crunchyroll were annoyed that the streaming platform did not acquire the rights for the same. With the number of anime that Crunchyroll was failing to acquire, they were starting to feel like subscribing to the platform was a waste in the first place. That said, there remains the possibility that Crunchyroll will add the anime to its library a bit later.

As for Netflix, it has almost become a staple for people in India. Thus, many anime fans preferred it over other, newer options. With the number of anime being added to Netflix's library every month, it is only a matter of time before it becomes the go-to anime streaming platform in India.

While fans were aware that the anime was set to stream on Netflix, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will not be available for simulcast in India and will be added a few hours after its international release. Hence, fans may want to try and avoid seeing any spoilers online before they stream the episode on Netflix later.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes