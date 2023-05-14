Is Oshi no Ko on Crunchyroll? Streaming details explored

With Oshi no Ko becoming the highest-rated Spring 2023 anime, there are many fans who wish to watch and catch up with the series. However, not everyone has access to it due to streaming rights. While many fans are already watching the anime, some are yet to watch it. That being said, is Oshi no Ko streaming on Crunchyroll?

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, follows the twin children of pop idol Ai, Ruby and Aqua. Both of them are the reincarnations of her deceased fans and have retained memories from their past. Thus, after Ai is murdered, Aqua decides to take revenge for the same.

Oshi no Ko is not available to stream on Crunchyroll

Unfortunately, for fans worldwide, the anime streaming giant Crunchyroll does not have the streaming rights for the Oshi no Ko anime.

The anime airs locally in Japan on television networks, such as Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, TV Aichi, and others. Following that, it becomes available to stream exclusively on HIDIVE.

While HIDIVE is available internationally and is quite affordable, it is quite a major blow for both Crunchyroll and its subscribers that the streaming platform was unable to get the anime added to its library.

Considering Crunchyroll's vast library, many anime fans choose to subscribe to the streaming platform. Given Oshi no Ko's performance and ratings, many fans want to watch the same.

However, not many fans would want to get subscriptions to a streaming website for watching a single anime, which is what has left fans upset. With no option left for international fans in many countries, one may have to subscribe to HIDIVE to watch the anime legally.

While Oshi no Ko could still be added to Crunchyroll's library in the future during the time of its future seasons' release, it does not seem like the anime's rights will be handed over to them anytime soon. Moreover, fans may get forced to watch the anime's first season through HIDIVE.

So for now, it seems that HIDIVE has an exclusive stranglehold on the rights for the anime, and they would not be planning to part ways with it anytime soon.

Fortunately, fans in Asia have the option to watch the anime through the Ani-One Asia Ultra service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Ani-One Asia has made the anime available in over 30 countries in South Asia. It is a diversified Japanese animation content platform owned by the Medialink Group.

Otherwise, fans in Asia can also watch the anime on Netflix as Netflix Asia has made the anime available in seven countries - Japan, India, Malaysia, The Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The episodes get released a few hours after the premiere in Japan.

However, if you are not from Asia, it seems certain that anime fans may have to subscribe to HIDIVE unless they are willing to use VPN to bypass the restrictions and watch the anime on Netflix.

