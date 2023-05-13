Is Oshi no Ko available on Netflix? Streaming details explored

Oshi no Ko aka My Star is a highly anticipated Japanese anime series that made its debut on April 12, 2023, and is available for streaming on Netflix in select regions, specifically in seven countries. However, for those outside these areas, there are a few legal streaming sites that offer the series to international audiences.

The show's popularity is continually growing, with fans eagerly awaiting new episodes each week. As a result, various streaming platforms are adding Oshi no Ko to their collection. Consequently, several streaming sites are broadcasting the series in different regions and even globally, to provide and promote this groundbreaking series to a broader audience.

Netflix Asia streams Oshi no Ko along with other streaming platforms

Netflix is currently streaming the highly popular anime series Oshi no Ko in seven countries, following the licensing of the show by Medialink. The series, which has taken the entire world by storm with its impactful storyline and approach is in high demand all over the world. It was one of the biggest successes of the year, which earned it a massive and loyal fanbase that is continuing to grow with each episode.

Netflix releases new episodes of the series every Monday. Thus, viewers in those seven countries where the show is available on Netflix get to enjoy the latest episodes each week.

However, there has been no official announcement by Netflix regarding plans to bring the series to other international audiences.

The seven countries where the anime is currently streaming on Netflix are Japan, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore. While the show is only available with the original Japanese audio, some regions offer various subtitle options, including English, Japanese, Malay, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Despite its limited availability, Oshi no Ko has gained immense popularity among fans worldwide, and viewers eagerly anticipate each new episode. While there are no immediate plans to bring the show to a wider audience on Netflix, there are other legal streaming sites where fans can watch the series.

Which other platforms can you use to watch Oshi no Ko?

Anime fans are always on the lookout for the newest and best series to watch. As a result, there are multiple streaming platforms that are continuously expanding their extensive collection of anime titles to provide entertainment to their audience, prioritizing the preferences and demands of their viewers.

One such anime that gained popularity and outperformed some major titles was Oshi no Ko. It created a storm in the anime world and quickly developed a fan base as massive as a Colossal Titan, resulting in a rise in demand. Initially, HIDIVE was announced to be streaming the latest episode for international fans, but later, Netflix also began streaming the series in select regions.

Currently, the platform that is responsible for streaming the series to international audiences is HIDIVE. Other than that Bilibili also makes the episodes available in some regions, and lastly, Ani-One Asia, which is a diversified Japanese animation content platform owned by the Medialink Group uploads every episode of the series.

