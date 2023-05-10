Oshi no Ko episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Oshi no Ko episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Japan. It will be subsequently made available for global fans via multiple streaming platforms. Episode 6 cannot be missed by viewers as it pushes the Reality TV Show Arc ahead, unveiling one of the most ruthless side of the entertainment world and social platforms.

The release of episode 5 left fans on the edge of their seats, eager to see how the story progresses. The upcoming episode promises to offer a deeper insight into the harsh reality of the industry and how it can affect individuals' mental and emotional well-being. It will chronicle the story of one of the most beloved characters from the manga, Akane Kurokawa, as her arc officially begins, featuring a dark turn of events.

Oshi no Ko episode 6 will finally start Akane Kurokawa's arc in the plot

Broadcasting details and where to watch

Oshi no Ko follows a weekly release schedule, and every Wednesday, a new episode of the show hits the screens. Episode 6 is scheduled to air in Japan on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The episode will air on Japanese channels, including Chiba TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, and Gunma TV, as per their scheduled time slot for native audiences.

All the international fans will be able to view the episode on HIDIVE or Netflix, which recently began streaming the show. However, the release time will vary based on the viewer's location and time zone.

The following are the release dates and times for Oshi no Ko episode 6 in various countries:

India: Wednesday, May 17 2023, at 9 pm

Japan: Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 12:30 am

South Korea: Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 12:30 am

UK: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 3:30 pm

USA: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:30 am

Canada: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:30 am

Germany: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4:30 pm

Italy: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4:30 pm

Brazil: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 12:30 pm

France: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4:30 pm

Spain: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 4 pm

Pakistan: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Bangladesh: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9:30 pm

Nepal: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9:15 pm

Australia: Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:30 am

Check out the release time of the episode according to different timezones:

Central Time (CST): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:30 am

Indian Time (IST): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9 pm

Pacific time (PT): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8:30 am

Eastern Time (EST): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11:30 am

European Time (CEST): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 5:30 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 3:30 pm

A brief recap of the previous episode

Oshi no Ko episode 5 was highly anticipated by fans, and it did not disappoint. The episode was filled with humor and introduced one of the most beloved characters from the manga, Akane Kurokawa, along with some new characters that Aqua met while filming a dating reality show.

The fifth episode of Oshi no Ko also showcased Kana's entry into Strawberry Productions, despite it not being the right decision according to her. However, Kana ultimately joined the group due to the twins' persuasion. Initially, Kana and Ruby had difficulty getting along, but they quickly bonded over Aqua's unexpected change in personality during the dating show.

Kana also put in her best effort to support Ruby, and together with the help of an internet personality named Pieyon, they successfully built a collaboration video to create a fan base before the launch of their idol group.

Following the collaboration with Pieyon, Ruby decided on the group name "B Komachi," which marked the beginning of Kana and Ruby's new journey as idols in the entertainment and glamour industry.

What to expect in the upcoming episode

Oshi no Ko Fess | ON 📩 @oshinokofess onk spoiler



Akane isn't just a girl, she is an angel, something you can't describe with words, she is a myth you have to believe in, a cultural reset, the oxygen you breath, the food you eat, the sleep you sleep, something out of this world, you (cont.) onk spoilerAkane isn't just a girl, she is an angel, something you can't describe with words, she is a myth you have to believe in, a cultural reset, the oxygen you breath, the food you eat, the sleep you sleep, something out of this world, you (cont.) https://t.co/wo1ivygFnM

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Oshi no Ko episode 6, especially as it will showcase more of Akane Kurokawa's character, who was recently introduced in episode 5. Akane's role in the plot of the series is significant, and her arc will gradually reveal the unethical practices of reality shows, which are often done solely to generate drama and increase popularity.

Meanwhile, Aqua will be seen acting his way through the reality show while also closely observing everyone involved. This will provide fans with an interesting perspective on the truth behind reality shows. Additionally, Ruby and Kana will work tirelessly to build a solid foundation for their upcoming idol group, B Komachi, which is set to launch soon.

Ruby's commitment and dedication to the group will be evident in this episode, as she and Kana work hard to create a strong fan base. Overall, episode 6 of Oshi no Ko is expected to be a captivating and insightful addition to the series, that will potentially bring great character and plot development.

Poll : 0 votes