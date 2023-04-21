Oshi no Ko chapter 116 release date, where to read, what to expect, countdown, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 116 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. As the world celebrates the anime version of Oshi no Ko, the manga is progressing steadily with new chapters. It has a masterfully crafted plot that is layered with complex connections. Readers should not miss out on the forthcoming chapter that may showcase a significant development in the plot.

In the previous chapter, readers saw an outstanding performance of Ruby Hoshino taking part in an audition conducted by Frill Shiranui for the lead role in Gotanda's upcoming movie. The chapter ended with a crucial note of Ruby realizing the film was based on her mother, Hoshino Ai.

Oshi no Ko chapter 116 will see Ruby learning that the movie she auditioned for is about Ai Hoshino

Release date and time

Cheesegod167🧀 @cheesegod167 Forgot to say I started the Oshi no Ko manga Forgot to say I started the Oshi no Ko manga https://t.co/NAoJsJurbK

Oshi No Ko chapter 116 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12 am in Japan, but most of the world will receive the forthcoming chapter on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The release date and time will vary worldwide depending on the time zones.

Thus, the following is the list of release dates and times for Chapter 116 in different time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 7 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10 am

British Standard Time: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 3 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, April 25, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 11 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 12:30 am

Where to read

Im_anime 💜 📖👀【OSHI NO KO】 @ItmehPiyush Those Who Don't Know!?



The [ Oshi No Ko ] manga is on break this week!!!



So Oshi no Ko" chapter 116 will return on April 26, 08:30pm IST. Those Who Don't Know!?The [ Oshi No Ko ] manga is on break this week!!! So Oshi no Ko" chapter 116 will return on April 26, 08:30pm IST. https://t.co/eaTbVRQUpG

The 116th chapter of Oshi No Ko will be released on MANGA Plus, like the previous chapters. Since they are all available on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, all of the chapters can be read online.

Readers can access the manga on the aforementioned websites in their exact chronological order. Fans who want a paperback copy of Oshi No Ko chapter 116 can get one through Yen Press, the manga's official publisher.

What to expect

Clear 🫧 @Clearknight1 No matter what Team ur On we can all agree That Oshi No Ko has one of the best Female cast in Manga No matter what Team ur On we can all agree That Oshi No Ko has one of the best Female cast in Manga https://t.co/DkIZQUBoJm

In the forthcoming chapter, Ruby will realize the movie she was auditioning for is about her mother, Ai, which will take an emotional toll on her as the death of her beloved idol is still a sensitive topic in her life.

After seeing Ruby's audition, Akane becomes suspicious that Frill, who is conducting the audition, is trying to manipulate the outcome in Ruby's favor. Frill's biased treatment becomes evident through her overly positive feedback for Ruby and critical comments to Akane and others.

Therefore, Akane realizes that Frill might be willing to back away from the role herself and eliminate Akane to ensure Ruby's success, but nevertheless, the results are expected to be in Akane's favor.

What happened previously

Ruby from Oshi no Ko chapter 115. (Image via MANGA Plus)

In chapter 115 of Oshi No Ko titled ROLES, Ruby Hoshino deeply pondered the audition theme of "Lies." Reflecting on her life as Sarina Tendouji, she realized she had always been deceitful. Despite her contemplation, Ruby delivered an impressive performance by incorporating real-life experiences into her improvisation.

In the meantime, Akane Kurokawa felt certain that she understood Frill Shiranui's motivations after seeing Ruby's audition. She realized that Hoshino Ai, Ruby's mother, was the main subject of Gotanda's movie. The motives and comprehension of the audition subject, "Lies," through Ruby's performance were masterfully presented in this chapter.

Poll : 0 votes