Oshi no Ko chapter 114: Release date, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

The revelation in the latest chapter of Oshi no Ko has pushed fans of the manga to an edge. With so many death flags looping around Akane to make her immortal, it will be interesting to see how this plays out. This aspect has generated a lot of buzz on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter.

Oshi no Ko chapter 114 is the forthcoming manga chapter of the series, which will be coming out on April 5, 2023. Fans should definitely not miss it because the plot is at a turning point and this chapter will determine what happens to Ai Hoshino and Akane.

Oshi no Ko chapter 114 will be released on Wednesday

Chapter 114 of the Oshi no Ko manga will be published next Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Manga readers are well acquainted with the release schedule as they know that the new chapters of the manga are published on that particular day of the week.

However, a bigger concern is the time of publication, which happens to be different depending on the time zones around the world. So, here are the time zones along with the exact time the chapter will be published:

Korean Standard Time (KST): Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 5 pm

Eastern Time (ET): Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 7:30 am

Central Time (CT): Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 6:30 am

Pacific Time (PT): Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 4:30 am

New York Time (NYT): Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 7:30 am

Manga readers can access chapter 114 of Oshi no Ko on Manga Plus. It also includes the remaining chapters for those new to the series. Those who prefer to read it from a paperback copy of the manga can obtain one from the manga's official publisher, Yen Press.

What to expect

Chapter 114 of Oshi no Ko will focus on the main characters, Ai Hoshino and Akane. Many fans are quite worried now that Akane is back, fearing that something drastic will happen in the plot as a result of her presence. It is also possible that her character will undergo further development.

Few fans are rooting for Akane in the series because she is a powerful character with the potential to win over the Aqua. So this chapter will be crucial for her and her fans, who should not consider missing out on what is going to happen.

Plot of the manga

Oshi no Ko follows the story of Goro Amemiya, a doctor who specializes in women's health and assists in the delivery of Ai Hoshino's child. Goro has high regard for Ai, but he is assassinated during the delivery by an unknown assailant. He was reborn as Aqua Hoshino, Ai's son, and retains his memories from his previous life.

Meanwhile, Aqua's twin Ruby Hoshino, is also reborn but refuses to acknowledge her past self. Four years later, Ai is murdered by a fan who is deeply infatuated with her and later takes their own life. Aqua suspects that the fan had an accomplice, their father, and decides to enter the entertainment industry to locate and exact revenge on him.

