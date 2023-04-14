Oshi no Ko episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Oshi no Ko episode 2 is scheduled to be released on April 19, 2023. Since its grand premiere, the series has taken the world by storm with its plot and characterization. As a result, with just one episode in, it has built a strong fanbase for itself, making it one of the most trending anime of the season.

The first episode was like a rollercoaster ride that went from being comical to heart-wrenchingly painful in a smooth transition. Now fans are anticipating the second episode, which will showcase Aqua and Ruby now as grown teenagers going on in their lives with memories of their mother in their hearts.

Oshi no Ko episode 2 will present Aqua and Ruby as teenagers following in their mother's footsteps

Release and broadcasting details

The world will see the release of Oshi no Ko episode 2 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. In Japan, the second episode will be released on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Chiba TV, Sun TV, BS11, and KBS Kyoto at the standard scheduled time for native viewers.

For international viewers, HIDIVE will stream the episode, but the time of the premiere will vary according to the different time zones around the world. The following list displays the release times per different regions:

Japan: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11 pm

India: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 7.30 pm

USA: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 am

UK: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3 pm

Germany: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 4 pm

Canada: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 am

Brazil: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11 am

France: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 4 pm

Italy: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 4 pm

South Korea: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11 pm

Spain: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 4 pm

What to expect from Oshi no Ko episode 2

The second episode will be of a standard length compared to the first episode, which was 90 minutes long. Studio Doga Kobo has done an incredible job in adapting the anime. Following the emotionally charged conclusion of the first episode, the second episode is expected to continue the plot while keeping the perfect pace. Aquamarine and Ruby will now be seen as grown-up teenagers.

The episode's timeline shows how much time has passed since the murder of renowned idol Ai Hoshino and how the news of her death has faded without serving her justice.

Fans can anticipate seeing the true dark side of the entertainment industry, which is typically covered in shiny, flashy covering through the eyes of Aqua and Ruby, who are following in the footsteps of their mother Ai in their new life as they search for the person responsible for the murder.

A brief recap of Oshi no Ko episode 1

Oshi no Ko episode 1 presented a heart-touching story of a teenage mother who lost her life while trying to make a name in the entertainment world for herself while secretly raising her twins.

Ai Hoshino was a 16-year-old idol who got pregnant by someone from the entertainment world. To give birth, she went to a countryside hospital and met a doctor named Gorou, who turned out to be a die-heart fan of hers, but it was all because of a young girl named Sarina who introduced him to her but later died at the age of 12.

On the night of Ai's delivery, the doctor was killed by a stalker, but by some miracle, he was reincarnated as one of the babies Ai gave birth to that night. Those babies were named Aquamarine and Ruby. The doctor wasn't the only one who got reincarnated; his twin sister was the reincarnation of Sarina.

They went on to protect Ai's happiness in every possible way. Capturing hold of the entertainment world pulled the kids into it too, but one day the stalker came back and killed Ai. Oshi no Ko episode 1 concluded with Aqua realizing that their biological father was behind the murder, and he took the oath to kill him with his own hands one day.

