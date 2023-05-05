Oshi no Ko episode 4 shows Aqua getting more dragged in the complex web of Entertainment industry

Oshi no Ko is currently at its peak of popularity, and Studio Doga Kobo looks determined to maintain this. The creators of Oshi no Ko have meticulously crafted each episode with great attention to detail, resulting in exceptional performance. In light of this, episode 4, which was released on May 3, 2023, offered a full evening's worth of pleasure.

Oshi no Ko episode 4, titled Actor, explores the lives of Aqua and Ruby as they start a new stage in their lives in their new school and showcases how rapidly both are getting dragged more into the quicksand of the entertainment industry. The episode also further offers a glimpse into the struggles young people face in their pursuit of success in the world of entertainment.

Oshi no Ko episode 4 introduced two new characters to the anime series

In episode 4 of Oshi no Ko, Aqua delivers an outstanding acting performance while playing the role of a villain in a shoot that he agreed to work on after discovering the name of the producer of the series. In the shoot, he intentionally provokes the male lead in order to elicit a genuine reaction of anger from him, which was crucial for the scene. The result was so natural that it enhanced the scene, staying true to the original manga.

Aqua's improvisation throughout the shoot pulled everything together and allowed him and the male lead to provide a complete performance, allowing Kana to deliver her best performance as well, displaying her enormous talent in acting. The episode in the series they were working on ended up becoming a massive success, even impressing the manga artist who had previously been hopeless about the series, making her shed tears of joy.

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews This entire scene is so multi-layered... Mangaka / Authors having to see their work completely destroyed by a horrible adaptation



Anime: Oshi no Ko This entire scene is so multi-layered... Mangaka / Authors having to see their work completely destroyed by a horrible adaptationAnime: Oshi no Ko https://t.co/jB99upY5P3

Later in the episode, it was revealed that the DNA sample Aqua had collected from a cigarette bud to determine if the show's producer was his biological father and the person behind Ai's murder, did not match. However, while talking to the man, Aqua discovered that the producer had worked with Ai and knew personal information about her, which was essential for him.

The producer demanded that in exchange for the information, Aqua has to participate in a dating reality show. This scene sheds light on the unsavory aspects of the entertainment industry and the compromises aspiring performers may have to make to advance their careers.

renji | Oshi no Ko꙳Brainrot | @renj1i Oshi no Ko Episode 4



MANNNN so much has happened here and SO MUCH OF RUBY! DOGA KOBO I LOVE YOU.



Minami and Frill making their appearances, Kana and Aqua’s acting was absolutely superb. AND WE CANNOT FORGET RUBYYYY



INCREDIBLE EPISODE. DOGA KOBO KEEP IMPROVING BY THE WEEK 10/10 Oshi no Ko Episode 4MANNNN so much has happened here and SO MUCH OF RUBY! DOGA KOBO I LOVE YOU.Minami and Frill making their appearances, Kana and Aqua’s acting was absolutely superb. AND WE CANNOT FORGET RUBYYYYINCREDIBLE EPISODE. DOGA KOBO KEEP IMPROVING BY THE WEEK 10/10 https://t.co/KdU0bFfiB6

The episode also introduced Aqua and Ruby's new stage of lives in their new school, which had a completely different atmosphere than a normal school due to its celebrity-oriented environment. It is full of young celebrities who were either immersed in the entertainment industry or working towards becoming a part of it in the near future.

Ruby was seen struggling to fit in with her new surroundings, feeling overwhelmed. However, she eventually made friends with Minami Kotobuki, a sweet pink-haired model, who she later introduced to Aqua. While talking to Aqua, Ruby expressed her admiration for a girl named Frill Shiranui, who was already famous for her exceptional skills in acting, singing, and dancing in the entertainment world. After listening to her, Aqua confessed that his ultimate favorite will always be Ai Hoshino.

While they were talking, Aqua noticed Frill passing by and called her to ask her to get along with his twin sister, Ruby. However, she ended up recognizing him and Minami but not Ruby. That incident alone put a lot of pressure on Ruby to get launched as soon as possible so that she could blend in with the rest of her classmates.

She requested that Miyako Saitou launch the idol group as soon as possible, to which the latter replied that it is not an easy task to build an idol group because most talented young people are now under some agency or another. After listening to the problem, Aqua suggested approaching Kana, who was talented and currently freelancing.

Ending thoughts

Bobby⭐️ @OSIBobby One of Kana’s iconic scenes and Sensei being happy about the final episode🥹🖤 Episode 4 of Oshi No Ko was amazing! Aqua’s VA was INCREDIBLE in this sceneOne of Kana’s iconic scenes and Sensei being happy about the final episode🥹🖤 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Episode 4 of Oshi No Ko was amazing! Aqua’s VA was INCREDIBLE in this scene😩🔥 One of Kana’s iconic scenes and Sensei being happy about the final episode🥹🖤 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/U0FuqoYpGB

Episode 4 of Oshi no Ko was essentially significant as it progressed the plot as well as introduced two new characters to the story who will play a significant role further in the story.

The episode explores the challenges young performers face in the entertainment industry. It shows how the industry can be ruthless, and how the young generation may have to compromise their values to achieve success. The scene where the producer demands that Aqua participates in a dating reality show in exchange for information is a prime example of this.

Overall, Oshi no Ko episode 4 presented a comprehensive entertainment package by highlighting the steady progress of Aqua and Ruby toward their individual goals. It kept fans hooked and eagerly awaiting the next episode.

Episode 5 of Oshi no Ko is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2023.

