Is Oshi no Ko manga ending? The future of the series explored

Oshi no Ko has proven to be one of this year's most remarkable successes, shattering many records soon after its premiere. The title has given hope to a new generation of fans by proving that a production house apart from Mappa and Ufotable can produce outstanding work that is worth praising.

Even before the anime released, the Oshi no Ko manga had a devoted fanbase who enthusiastically promoted the series online. Now, with the growing popularity of the anime, the manga is also gaining more fans.

As the plot progresses, individuals are asking the pivotal question: Will the manga reach its conclusion? As of this writing, the answer remains affirmative; nevertheless, this year may witness the manga's potential conclusion.

Oshi no Ko manga is set to continue for now

Oshi no Ko aka My Star is an ongoing manga that is also being adapted into an anime. As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding the manga's end date. Some fans speculate that it will have around 160-180 chapters, while others expect that it might conclude this year.

The much-loved title is created by Aka Akasaka, who is famous for the globally popular manga series Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The series commenced serialization in Weekly Young Jump in 2020 and has amassed a significant following within a brief period, primarily because of its compelling narrative, well-written characters, and stunning artwork.

The manga has been published in 10 tankobon manga volumes, totaling over 110 chapters, and is not yet finished. The series had become so popular that Doga Kobo picked it up for an anime adaptation. The anime version is expected to depict two plot arcs, the Prologue Arc, and the Entertainment World Arc.

Oshi no Ko is expected to receive several more seasons of its anime adaptation given the series' immense popularity. Fans can anticipate a bright future for the franchise and look forward to enjoying more of what My Star has to offer. Thus, fans of the series can rest assured that there will be plenty more captivating and thrilling adventures in store for them.

For individuals who wish to keep up with the manga to better understand the future of the story, the following list provides all the arcs in chronological order:

The Prologue Arc (Chapters 1-10)

The Entertainment World Arc (Chapters 11-20)

The Dating Reality Show Arc (Chapters 21-32)

The First Concert Arc (Chapters 33-40) Sore Loser

The Stage Play Arc (Chapters 41-66)The Private Arc (Chapters 67-80)

The Main Story Arc (Chapters 81-100)

The Scandal Arc (Chapters 101-108)

The Movie Arc (Chapters 109-Current Chapter)

Where to read?

Oshi no Ko currently has 116 chapters, all of which are available on MANGA Plus. Due to accessibility on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, all of the chapters are available for online reading and are thus accessible to fans around the globe.

Additionally, readers can access the manga on the aforementioned websites in its exact chronological order. The official manga publisher, Yen Press, also offers paperback versions of Oshi no Ko manga chapters.

The plot

Oshi no Ko aka My Star showcases the story of a young mother who was an idol and wanted to have a family at the same time. However, fate took a nasty turn and she was murdered in cold blood, after which the story shifts its focus to Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino, the twins of the well-known idol Ai Hoshino. The series progresses as they get pulled into the highly complex and corrupt world of show business.

The plot of My Star majorly revolves around Ruby and Aqua, who were reborn as the children of their cherished idol. As they follow in their mother's footsteps to become stars, they discover hidden, dark, and toxic aspects of the industry and the truth behind their mom's death.

