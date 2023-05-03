Oshi no Ko episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Oshi no Ko episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Japan. Subsequently, it will be streamed to a global audience via multiple streaming platforms.

Fans have been anticipating the upcoming episode since the release of episode 4, as it may feature Ruby and Aqua pushing toward individual goals. Additionally, Kana will be approached to join the upcoming idol group that is being formed by Strawberry Productions.

Oshi no Ko is currently at its peak of popularity, and Studio Doga Kobo looks determined to maintain this. Each episode has been crafted with exceptional attention to detail with the plot flawlessly depicting the major characters, leading to each having a fanbase of their own now.

Oshi no Ko episode 5 will see Kana approached by Strawberry Productions

Broadcasting details and where to watch

Oshi no Ko follows a weekly Wednesday schedule for broadcasting new episodes, and accordingly, episode 5 is scheduled to air in Japan on May 10, 2023. The episode will air on various Japanese channels, including Chiba TV, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, and Gunma TV, all according to their scheduled time slot for native audiences.

International viewers, on the other hand, may view the episode on HIDIVE or Netflix, which recently began streaming the show. However, the release time will vary based on the viewer's location and time zone.

The following are the release dates and times for Oshi no Ko episode 5 in various countries:

India: Wednesday, May 10 2023, at 9 pm

Japan: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 12:30 am

South Korea: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 12:30 am

UK: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 3:30 pm

USA: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:30 am

Canada: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:30 am

Germany: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 4:30 pm

Italy: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 4:30 pm

Brazil: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 12:30 pm

France: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 4:30 pm

Spain: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 4 pm

Pakistan: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Bangladesh: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9:30 pm

Nepal: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9:15 pm

Australia: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 2:30 am

A brief recap of the previous episode

In Oshi no Ko episode 4, titled Actor, Aqua displayed his outstanding acting performance while playing the role of a villain in a shoot. He intentionally provoked the male lead to elicit a genuine reaction of anger, which was crucial for the scene.

During the process, Aqua had to improvise his lines and positioning, but he succeeded in creating the perfect setup for Kana to deliver her best performance. The episode was a huge success, and even the manga artist shed tears of joy.

Later in the episode, it was revealed that the DNA sample Aqua had collected did not match the show's producer, indicating his innocence. Aqua learned that the producer had previously worked with Ai and possessed vital information that Aqua needed. However, the producer demanded that Aqua participate in a dating show in exchange for the information.

Furthermore, Oshi no Ko episode 4 showcased Aqua and Ruby's first day at their new school, which was full of celebrity kids immersed in the entertainment industry. Two new characters, Minami and Frill, were also introduced as Ruby's celebrity classmates.

What to expect in episode 5?

In episode 5 of Oshi no Ko, fans can anticipate several intriguing events. Firstly, Aqua and Ruby's individual goals will continue to progress, and Ruby will be seen trying to get close to Frill, the newly introduced character from episode 4.

Furthermore, Aqua has been approached to participate in a dating show as a means of acquiring information about Ai Hoshino's love life from producer Masaya Kaburagi. Thus, viewers may witness further developments in this storyline, as Aqua gets dragged deeper into the entertainment world in his search for his biological father.

Moreover, Kana is expected to be approached by Strawberry Productions following Aqua's recommendation to Miyako Saitou for a spot in their upcoming idol group. Fans will have the opportunity to gain a more detailed understanding of Kana's perspective as she considers the offer. Overall, episode 5 promises to advance the plot and explore the intricacies of each character's journey.

