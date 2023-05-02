Oshi no Ko episode 4: Release timings for all regions

Oshi no Ko episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, on several TV networks in Japan. By Thursday, May 4, 2023, it will be available to worldwide audiences via different streaming platforms. Fans of Oshi no Ko are excitedly waiting for the next episode after the previous one aired on April 26, 2023.

The upcoming episode is quite significant. It will show Aqua getting closer to finding the identity of his biological father, who is responsible for the death of his mother.

Oshi no Ko is set to release on May 3: Broadcasting details and where to watch

Oshi no Ko's episodes are broadcast weekly on Wednesdays, and episode 4 is scheduled to air in Japan on May 3, 2023. It will air on multiple channels, including Chiba TV, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, and Gunma TV, each at their scheduled time slots.

International viewers can watch the episode on HIDIVE or Netflix, which has recently started streaming the show. However, the release time will vary based on the viewer's location and time zone.

Below is a list of release dates and times for episode 4 of Oshi no Ko in various countries:

India: 7:30 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Japan: 11 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

South Korea: 11 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

UK: 3 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

USA (EST): 10 am on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

USA (PST): 8 am on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Canada: 10 am on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Germany: 4 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Italy: 4 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Brazil: 11 am on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

France: 4 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Spain: 4 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Pakistan: 7 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Bangladesh: 8 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Nepal: 7:45 pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Australia: 2:30 am on Thursday, May 4, 2023

For fans looking for the release time of the episode according to different timezones:

Central Time (CST): 10 am

Indian Time (IST): 7:30 pm

Pacific time (PT): 8 am

Eastern Time (EST): 11 am

European Time (CEST): 4 pm

UK Time (GMT): 3 pm

What to expect from the episode?

After witnessing the conclusion of Oshi no Ko episode 3, fans are excited to see some progress in the ultimate plan to hunt down Aqua's biological father who plotted the murder of Ai Hoshino.

Additionally, fans will once again witness Aqua performing as an actor, which could potentially pull him into the complex jungle of the entertainment industry. Viewers can also expect to see Ruby progressing with her own ambitions.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Oshi no Ko episode 3 showcased Aqua and Ruby meeting Kana, the talented child actor with whom Aqua previously worked. They talked about their school ambitions, which further revealed that Aqua has taken General Education and Ruby has gone for Performing Arts.

Kana mentioned that she was working on a TV drama series called "I'll Go With Sweet Today" and she offered Aqua a role, which he initially declined. However, he changed his mind and accepted the offer after learning that the show's producer was Masaya Kaburagi, who was one of Ai's phone contacts from the time she was pregnant.

Aqua was cast as the show's villain in the last episode, which prevailed in his goal of collecting a DNA sample from Kaburagi to determine if he was his biological father. On the day of the shooting, Aqua noticed that Kana wasn't giving her best throughout the shot. She says that the bulk of the actors were cast for their looks rather than their acting ability, so she needs to hold back a little, or else the others will look like bad actors.

Later, Aqua overheard the producer discussing how they were using Kana's celebrity status to make her work for less money, which highlighted the industry's unethical practices. He takes the producer's discarded cigarette butt, planning to use it for his own purposes. The episode ends with Aqua determined to give his best performance as the villain.

As mentioned earlier, episode 4 of the series is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, and will be out for global viewers the next day.

