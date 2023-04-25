Oshi no Ko episode 3: Release timings for all regions

Oshi no Ko has emerged as one of the year's preeminent anime series, surpassing many renowned titles to earn the top spot in many categories. Despite only two episodes being released thus far, it has already garnered a devoted following, eagerly anticipating the upcoming episode. Oshi no Ko episode 3 is slated to air on April 26, 2023, in Japan.

The third episode holds significant importance as it will see Ruby taking the first step into the world of entertainment that once ended her mother's life in the most brutal way. It is anticipated that this episode will inaugurate a fresh phase in the anime, propelling the storyline forward and fostering substantial character growth.

Oshi no Ko episode 3 will see Ruby taking the first step into the entertainment world

Broadcasting details and where to watch

The episodes of Oshi no Ko are released on a weekly schedule every Wednesday. Thus, as per the schedule, the third episode of Oshi no Ko is slated to premiere on April 26, 2023, in Japan, and can be viewed on Chiba TV, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, and Gunma TV.

International viewers can catch the episode on HIDIVE and also on Netflix, which recently started streaming the show. However, the timing of the premiere will vary depending on the viewer's geographic location and time zone. The following highlights the date and time of release for different countries:

India: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Japan: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 pm

South Korea: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 pm

UK: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 3 pm

USA: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10 am

Canada: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10 am

Germany: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 4 pm

Italy: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 4 pm

Brazil: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 am

France: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 4 pm

Spain: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 4 pm

Pakistan: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7 pm

Bangladesh: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm

Nepal: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7:45 pm

Australia: Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 2:30 am

For fans looking for the release time of the episode according to different timezones:

Central Time (CST): 10 am

Indian Time (IST): 7:30 pm

Pacific time (PT): 8 am

Eastern Time (EST): 11 am

European Time (CEST): 4 pm

UK Time (GMT): 3 pm

What to expect from the third episode

The third episode of Oshi no Ko is crucial because it ushers in a new phase of the storyline, one in which Ruby enters the world of idols or, more precisely, the entertainment industry. It is anticipated to offer a more profound insight into the various layers of show business and the difficulties that come with the process of becoming an idol.

Additionally, the episode will feature the reappearance of Kana Arima, the child actor who worked with Aqua in the past. Her interactions with the twins will undoubtedly be amusing, as she embodies a character that is the polar opposite of Aqua's personality. Moreover, the forthcoming episode is expected to bring further progress to Aqua's quest to locate his biological father, who he believes is responsible for his mother's murder.

What happened in chapter 2?

Ruby as seen in the second episode. (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko episode 2, titled Third Option, delved into the lives of Aqua and Ruby Hoshino, now in their teenage years, following a significant time skip from the previous episode. The first chapter centered on their mother, Ai Hoshino, and her tragic death.

The second episode of Oshi no Ko explored the siblings' lives and how they were dealing with the aftermath of their mother's death. It primarily focused on Ruby's aspirations of becoming an idol and pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. However, she faced several hardships and had to confront the harsh realities of the industry.

Meanwhile, Aqua continued his search for the head behind the murder of their mother and attempted to dissuade Ruby from pursuing the same career path as their mother to protect her from experiencing similar consequences. The episode was thus a complex exploration of grief, ambition, and the bond between siblings.

Towards the end of the episode, Ruby finally signed with Strawberry Productions, the entertainment company owned by her guardian, Miyako Saitou. Miyako was the wife of the twins' mother's manager and had taken them in as her own children after Ai's death.

The episode concluded on an intense note, with Ruby taking her first steps towards fulfilling her dream and Aqua still determined to uncover the truth behind his mother's murder.

