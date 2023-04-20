Oshi no Ko Episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, and more

With the release of Oshi no Ko Episode 1, the series garnered a massive fan following. The initial scenes were quite comical, but the second half of the episode had a vastly different feel to it. The transition between the two was smooth and it certainly set the tone for the rest of the season. The second episode of the series further cemented its popularity with the plot progression.

The first two episodes of the series were well-received, and the fanbase is quite excited for the upcoming episode, which is scheduled to be released in 6 days.

Oshi no Ko will deal with the dark and twisted aspects of the entertainment industry. It is a breath of fresh air in the sense that it isn’t the typical run-of-the-mill slice-of-life series that the anime community is typically accustomed to.

Oshi no Ko Episode 3 release details

Based on the series' release schedule, episodes are aired every Wednesday. According to the schedule, Oshi no Ko Episode 3 will be released on April 26, 2023. Viewers in Japan can watch the episodes on Chiba TV, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, and Gunma TV.

The release time for the episode varies based on time zones around the world:

India: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Japan: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11 pm

South Korea: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11 pm

UK: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3 pm

USA: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 am

Canada: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 am

Germany: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 4 pm

Italy: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 4 pm

Brazil: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11 am

France: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 4 pm

Spain: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 4 pm

HIDIVE will also be streaming the episodes as and when they are released. Additionally, Netflix recently acquired the rights to stream the series as well.

Oshi no Ko Episode 2: A brief recap

The episode began with the introduction of Ruby Hoshino. She wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become an idol. She also remembered her past life, when she was a patient in the same hospital that Ai Hoshino visited during her pregnancy. She was a massive fan of Ai’s and her group B-Komachi.

Now, however, she was reincarnated as Ai’s daughter. For as long as her mother was alive, Ruby truly enjoyed her company, until it was abruptly cut short when a deranged stalker killed Ai.

The episode mostly focused on Ruby's attempts of becoming an idol. Despite her strong application, she received the unfortunate news of being rejected by the agency. Later on, viewers also learnt that it was her brother who imitated an agency representative and rejected his sister.

Aqua Hoshino as seen in the series (Image via Netflix)

Viewers were also introduced to Aqua Hoshino. Extremely pessimistic and overprotective of his younger sister, Aqua comes across as someone who is determined to do anything in order to destroy Ruby’s dreams of becoming an idol.

His reason for preventing Ruby from becoming an idol is to avoid the same fate that their mother met.

Aqua Hoshino's employer as seen in the series (Image via Netflix)

Initially, Aqua wanted to be an actor, but he was discouraged by how good his mother wanted him to be. In the second episode of Oshi no Ko, he constantly repressed his urges of becoming an actor, despite his employer's efforts to sway his decision.

By the end of episode 2, however, Ruby Hoshino has a bit of a happy ending, since Miyako, the person responsible for Strawberry Productions, offers her the opportunity to join an idol group.

