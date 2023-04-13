Oshi No Ko startles Kaguya-sama fans as Mangaka's true personality comes to light

One of the most anticipated Spring 2023 anime, Oshi No Ko, has taken over the world by storm with its dramatic first episode. While Kaguya-sama: Love is War fans eagerly anticipated a new series from author Aka Akasaka, many were shocked and surprised by the darker themes and storylines found in Oshi No Ko. As the anime adaptation progresses further, it seems that the true personality and creative range of the renowned mangaka are finally coming to light.

In stark contrast to the romantic comedy antics of Kaguya-sama, the latter delves into the darker side of the entertainment industry, tackling themes such as idol culture, reincarnation, and revenge. Fans who were initially drawn to Akasaka's work due to Kaguya-sama are now left wondering what to expect from the talented creator as they dive deeper into the world of Oshi No Ko.

The darker side of Aka Akasaka shines through in Oshi No Ko

Studio Doga Kobo went bonkers with Oshi No Ko adaptation and absolutely did justice to Mengo's art style.



It genuinely felt like a rollercoaster of emotions and goddamn it's beautiful.



I have heard only good things about this manga so let's see what Aka has in store for us.

While Kaguya-sama showcases Aka Akasaka's skill in crafting humorous and engaging romantic comedies, Oshi No Ko reveals a more sinister and thought-provoking side to the mangaka's storytelling abilities. The anime begins with a lighthearted introduction to Gorou, a doctor obsessed with a young idol named Ai Hoshino.

The story, however, quickly takes a darker turn as Gorou becomes involved in Ai's life, leading to his own untimely demise and the birth of twins who are the reincarnation of Gorou and a young girl named Sarina.

Just watched oshi no ko... I don't know what to say, I kind of feel empty now but excited in a way...

As the twins Aqua and Ruby navigate their new lives in the entertainment industry, the anime explores themes such as the harsh realities of idol culture, the difficulties of growing up in the public eye, and the pursuit of revenge. It's clear that Aka Akasaka is not shying away from addressing darker subjects in Oshi No Ko, a stark contrast to the lighthearted and comedic tone of Kaguya-sama.

The gritty and intense atmosphere of the new series isn't the first time Akasaka has ventured into darker territory. His earlier work, ib: Instant Bullet, also featured a more somber tone and mature themes. This suggests that the mangaka has always had a penchant for exploring the darker side of human nature, even though Kaguya-sama is what catapulted him into the mainstream.





The way they built Ai's back stories is super dark, cant even believe this anime made by the same creator of Kaguya-sama. Oh my god, Oshi no Ko 1st eps just ruin my day.

In online discussions, fans have been sharing their surprise and fascination with the departure from the comedic style found in Kaguya-sama. Some appreciate the opportunity to see a different side of Aka Akasaka's storytelling abilities, while others find the darker themes in Oshi No Ko to be a bit overwhelming or unnecessary.

Final thoughts

Despite the initial shock caused by the new series' darker themes, fans have been captivated by the complex storylines and unique characters found within the anime.

We're excited to announce the 【OSHI NO KO】project here at Anime Trending!



Join us and



Join us and @oshinoko_global each week as we share exclusive behind-the-scenes interview and coverage with animation studio Doga Kobo creative staff and the voice cast.

As they continue to follow Aqua and Ruby's journey, viewers are gaining a greater appreciation for Akasaka's range as a creator. While Kaguya-sama may have introduced fans to Akasaka's work, the latter is proving that the mangaka is capable of much more than just romantic comedy.

As Oshi No Ko continues to unfold, fans are left wondering what other surprises Aka Akasaka has in store. Whether they were initially drawn in by Kaguya-sama or have been following the mangaka's work from the beginning, one thing is clear: Aka Akasaka's true personality as a creator is coming to light, and fans are eager to see where the story of the latter will take them next.

