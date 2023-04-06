Oshi No Ko anime episode 1 runtime revealed

Oshi No Ko is a manga series written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. The anime adaptation was confirmed months ago and is set to air its first episode on April 12, 2023. A few hours ago, official sources confirmed that Oshi No Ko episode 1 will be 90 minutes long.

There is considerable excitement among the anime and manga communities as the series heavily focuses on character development during the series. That paired with the fact that it’s written by the same author as Kaguya Sama: Love Is War, has piqued the interest of many in the animanga community.

Oshi No Ko: Status of the anime and manga

Manga

This manga series has released about 114 chapters so far, and it has not concluded the story yet. These chapters have been compiled in 11 volumes so far and span across 9 different story arcs:

Prologue: Chapters 1-10

Entertainment World: Chapters 11-20

Dating Reality Show: Chapters 21-32

The First Concert: Chapters 33-40

2.5D Stage Play: Chapters 41-66

Private: Chapters 67-80

The Main Story: Chapters 81-100

Scandal: Chapters 101-108

The Movie: Chapters 109-114 [contd.]

Anime

Oshi No Ko anime will debut on April 12, 2023. Fans are incredibly excited since the first episode will be a 90-minute special. People in Japan can view the telecast on Gunma TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto. The release times for various timezones are as follows:

Japanese Standard Time (JST): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 7.30 pm

Eastern Time (ET): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10 am

Central Time (CT): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9 am

Pacific Time (PT): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 7 am

Korean Standard Time (KST): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11 pm

New York Time (NYT): Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10 am

Oshi No Ko plot

The story revolves around two main characters: Aquamarine Hoshino and Ruby Hoshino who are the twin children of one of the most popular idols - Ai Hoshino. It focuses on a pair of siblings attempting to succeed in the toxic world of showbiz. In their previous lives, they were patients and doctors who have reincarnated as children of their beloved idol.

As they embark on this journey, they uncover the ugly truth of the entertainment industry and just how corrupt it truly is.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

