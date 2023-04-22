Is the Oshi No Ko manga finished? Status explained

The anime adaptation of the Oshi no Ko manga was such a huge hit that it had a deep influence on the anime community. The tragedy involving Ai Hoshino and her twins shook fans to their core, and readers aren't sure if Oshi no Ko is over or is still going to continue.

The manga is not over, and both anime and manga lovers will be thrilled to know that there is more to be explored.

As such, the anime adaptation has left fans extremely curious about what is in store in terms of the details of the storyline, the future of the franchise, and the fate of its protagonist.

Oshi no Ko Manga Status explained: Still going strong

Two plot arcs from the Oshi no Ko manga, the prologue arc and the entertainment world arc, each lasting 10 chapters, are anticipated to be adapted for the anime version of the series by Doga Kobo. The remaining narrative arcs are up for renewal, but considering its early success, the Oshi no Ko anime series' future looks promising.

The Oshi no Ko manga is currently being written and has not yet been completed. The manga has been published in 10 tankobon manga volumes with more than 110 chapters since it debuted at Weekly Young Jump on April 23, 2020. In response, the Oshi no Ko manga has published the following nine story arcs:

The Prologue Arc (Chapters 1-10)

(Chapters 1-10) The Entertainment World Arc (Chapters 11-20)

(Chapters 11-20) The Dating Reality Show Arc (Chapters 21-32)

(Chapters 21-32) The First Concert Arc (Chapters 33-40) Sore Loser

(Chapters 33-40) Sore Loser The Stage Play Arc (Chapters 41-66)

(Chapters 41-66) The Private Arc (Chapters 67-80)

(Chapters 67-80) The Main Story Arc (Chapters 81-100)

(Chapters 81-100) The Scandal Arc (Chapters 101-108)

(Chapters 101-108) The Movie Arc (Chapters 109-Current Chapter).

One may infer from the number of manga chapters that have been published that it will take some time for anyone to read through and keep up with the most recent Oshi no Ko happenings.

A plot overview of Oshi No Ko

Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari are the creators of Oshi no Ko, which chronicles the struggles of Ai Hoshino and her twin children as they attempt to survive in the brutal and harsh entertainment business. Ai Hoshino, a 16-year-old idol, is followed throughout the narrative as she makes her way to popularity in the Oshi No Ko manga.

She is a gifted idol from the rising band B-Komachi, and her flawless dancing and singing abilities have the power to hypnotize audiences. When Ai discovered she was expecting twins, things took a different turn. Her manager acted quickly and temporarily removed her from the spotlight so that she could tackle her pregnancy in secret.

As shown through the Oshi No Ko manga, Ai and her manager met Gorou Amamiya, a rural gynecologist, and decided to trust him with the responsibility of keeping the idol's children hidden from prying eyes. Ai, however, was unaware of Gorou's strong admiration for her.

Despite the secrecy, one of Ai's fervent stalkers learned her secret just as she was about to give birth. In an unforeseen turn of events, Gorou was killed when the fan assumed he was the father of the child. He was then reincarnated into Aquamarine Hoshino, the idol's infant son.

Sarina, who was a patient in the hospital also died and was reborn as Ai's daughter Ruby in the interim. In their prior life, both she and Gorou were Ai's biggest supporters, and now that they were living with their mother, they couldn't be happier.

Sadly, however, things changed when the same person who had stabbed Gorou in the past found out where Ai was, and killed her too.

Following the Oshi No Ko manga tragedy, Aquamarine set out to find his father, whom he held responsible for their mother's tragic passing. In the story, Aquamarine and Ruby are now adults seeking to carve out successful careers in the entertainment industry.

