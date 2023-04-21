Oshi No Ko: Why Aqua is against Ruby joining the idol industry? Explained

With Oshi No Ko's 82-minute-long premiere, the anime immediately climbed up the ranks of anime as it was applauded by its fans for its fusion of genres. However, in the second episode, fans were confused as to why Aqua did not want Ruby to become an idol like her mother.

Oshi No Ko by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari is a Japanese Seinin manga series that follows the story of Aquamarine and Ruby, the twin children of Ai Hoshino, who were fans of the idol in their previous life. Unfortunately, when Ai was at the peak of her career, she was killed by an obsessive fan.

Aqua did not want Ruby to suffer the same fate as their mother in Oshi No Ko

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi No Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi No Ko episode 2 depicted Aqua and Ruby's life ten years after their mother's death at the hands of a stalker. Ever since her previous life as Sarina, Ruby has loved her mother's idol group B-Komachi and aspired to become an idol.

With both of them aiming to get into a new school, Ruby wanted to quickly get recruited by an agency to get herself admitted into the Art Performance Department at their new school. Thus, she regularly took part in idol auditions to become an idol and improve her chances of being admitted into the school.

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi No Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Nevertheless, Aquamarine was against her sister's goal of becoming an idol as the cons outweighed the pros. Pop idols in Japan basically have to retire before they turn 30, their daily lives are monitored by fans, the pay isn't great, and they often need to change their jobs after they graduate from their idol groups, given that they aren't able to sustain themselves individually.

While these were all general reasons why Aqua did not want Ruby to become an idol, the most prominent one was the chance of getting harassed by stalkers. Their mother, Ai Hoshino, was killed by an obsessive stalker, and Aqua did not want his sister to suffer the same fate as their mother.

Ruby getting recruited by an agency (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, Aqua knew that he would not be able to stop Ruby from becoming an idol, so the very least he wanted was for his sister to get recruited by an agency that he could trust. This is why he decided to investigate an agency after Ruby was recruited by one. He disguised himself and questioned an underground idol from the agency to find out what kind of environment Ruby would be getting herself into.

Upon finding out that the agency had several rumors surrounding it, both Aqua and the Hoshino twins' adoptive mother, Miyako Saitou, decided that Ruby should back off from the offer, following which Miyako decided to bring back idols to their company Strawberry Productions, with Ruby being its first idol.

Final thoughts

Ai Hoshino as seen in Oshi No Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Having witnessed Ai Hoshino die in front of him, Aqua no longer wanted to become a star or someone in the limelight like Ai Hoshino, given the dangers the position possessed. That's why he did not want his sister to become an idol, as becoming one could lead stalkers to go after her, which Aqua wants to avoid completely.

