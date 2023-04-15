Who killed Ai in Oshi no Ko? Killer and their motive, explained

Following the premiere of the television anime adaptation of author Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari’s Oshi no Ko manga series, fans are clamoring for more episodes. The film-length pilot has absolutely entranced viewers, shining a light on the series as an early legitimate contender for one of the best anime of the Spring 2023 season.

While fans won’t be getting quite as long an episode next week, Oshi no Ko’s story will continue in its subsequent episode, with 9 more to follow & round out the first season’s 11-episode count. However, due to the first episode’s incredibly long runtime, many seemingly weren’t able to pick up on or retain everything shown during the pilot.

Likewise, fans are now looking for a reminder as to who killed Ai Hoshino, mother of protagonist Aqua Hoshino. Follow along as this article fully breaks down who killed Ai in Oshi no Ko, as well as what their motives were, and how they were able to kill the young popstar.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the series’ first episode.

Oshi no Ko episode 1 sees Ai Hoshino die in a harrowingly tragic way just after being introduced to viewers

⋆ @157ara HOW TF DID THEY MAKE AI S DEATH SCENE 10X MORE SADDER I WAS NOT PREPARED TO CRY OVER HER ONCE AGAIN HOW TF DID THEY MAKE AI S DEATH SCENE 10X MORE SADDER I WAS NOT PREPARED TO CRY OVER HER ONCE AGAIN https://t.co/uDBKBWV2fh

As Oshi no Ko episode 1 progresses, fans see Ai Hoshino eventually deciding to abandon her life of stardom in order to start and raise a family. Her exact motivation for this comes from never being given a true family life herself when she was younger, as was touched upon during the course of the first episode’s runtime.

This is why she chose to leave stardom behind, despite being at a high-point in her career, emphasizing the importance of this personal dream. While one might assume that nearly everyone with compassion in their hearts would understand this, it seems that one crazed fan couldn’t come to terms with the move.

Ryosuke, a major fan of Ai, first expressed his discontent with her decision early on in Oshi no Ko’s first episode. Fans saw an enraged Ryosuke head to the hospital where Ai was staying after being notified of her pregnancy by an unknown person, earning the suspicion of Gorou Amemiya in the process.

This started a chase between the two, which ended with Ryosuke killing Gorou and the latter being reborn as Ai’s son Aqua.

A few years passed, and Ryosuke eventually learned the address of Ai’s new apartment from the same mysterious person from years ago. He then went to the apartment, concealing a knife within a bouquet of white roses and eventually fatally stabbing Ai with the knife. He then lashed out at Ai, criticizing her choices and blaming her for this situation.

Oshi no Ko episode 1 then featured Ai telling Ryosuke that she loves her fans. She even remembered his name and the star sand he had gifted her. Ai’s kindness caused Ryosuke to run away, horrified and confused, and he committed suicide shortly thereafter.

Due to Ryosuke’s subsequent death, the investigation into Ai’s murder ended prematurely. Thus, it fell on Aqua Hoshino to discover this mysterious accomplice’s identity and bring him to justice for Ai’s death.

Be sure to keep up with all Oshi no Ko anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

