Oshi no Ko episode 2: What to expect

Viewers can’t wait to see how Aqua’s story continues in Oshi no Ko episode 2 after having watched the incredibly captivating and heart-wrenching pilot. However, with the series set to return to a standard runtime in the next episode and beyond, fans will have to get used to the viewing experience becoming even shorter on a weekly basis.

What may be even more unfortunate for fans is the lack of verifiable spoiler information for Oshi no Ko episode 2 (as of writing). While those who are truly desperate to learn what’s next plot-wise can turn to the manga, there’s no telling how the anime adaptation will reorder events.

At the very least, however, fans can speculate on what’s next with a fair degree of certainty given the series’ core plot.

Follow along as this article speculates on what fans can expect from Oshi no Ko episode 2.

Oshi no Ko episode 2 set to be watched by even more viewers following pilot’s massive popularity on social media

What to expect (speculative)

Following the initial episode’s exciting setup for the main plot of the series, fans can expect Oshi no Ko episode 2 to focus on Aqua Hoshino’s efforts to find his mother Ai’s murderer. However, with Aqua now also being a teenager, fans will likely see the next episode establish what Aqua’s daily routine is like as a perceived teenager.

Viewers are expected to see him attend school in the next episode, with a somewhat extended focus highlighting how he behaves in high school. After all, as the reincarnated Gorou, Aqua has already mentally gone through and aged beyond high school in his original life. Fans will likely see how he handles the trials and tribulations of high school as a major source of comic relief for the series.

While it is important to establish the circumstances of Gorou’s new life as a teenaged Aqua, Oshi no Ko episode 2 is expected to only briefly focus on this aspect, if at all. The rest of the episode should instead focus on Aqua’s next steps in finding his mother’s killer, whom he believes to be his biological father.

Similarly, fans may see Aqua try and find a way to access Ai’s original patient documents from his life as Gorou. The logic there will most likely be the possibility of a detail that suggests the identity of his and Ruby’s father being hidden within Ai’s medical files. With these files likely to be digital, Aqua should be able to access them in some way via a computer and proper authorization.

Oshi no Ko episode 2 could also see Aqua researching the superfan forum sites focused on Ai from her time as a performer (when Gorou was still alive). With Ai’s actual murderer being an obsessive fan of hers, their online presence could offer a clue about the virtual identity of Aqua’s father. In turn, this is likely to put Aqua closer to finding out his father’s identity.

While unlikely for the upcoming episode, albeit possible, fans can expect a focus on Aqua’s sister Ruby to come into play. Although Sarina, who reincarnated as Ruby and retained her previous knowledge and experience, is much younger than Gorou, she should still be able to help with the search. However, Aqua also needs to share his intentions with Ruby before she’s able to help.

