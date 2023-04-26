Oshi No Ko chapter 116: Ruby set to play as Ai Hoshino, Akane plans on stopping Aqua

With the release of Oshi No Ko chapter 116, fans got to learn the final results of the Interpersonal Audition between Ruby, Akane, and Frill. Unbeknownst to Ruby, she was auditioning to play the role of her mother, which is why the moment she found out about the role, she felt the need to win the audition.

Ruby participated in Frill Shiranui's interpersonal audition in the previous chapter, where the winner will play the lead in the upcoming movie by Gotanda. Akane was also part of the audition, however, she was confident that Frill wanted Ruby to get the role as she had reason to believe that the film was about Hoshino Ai.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi No Ko manga.

Oshi No Ko chapter 116: Ruby defeats Akane in a long-running audition

Frill as seen in Oshi No Ko chapter 116 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi No Ko chapter 116, titled Responsibility, opened with Akane Kurokawa asking Frill Shiranui about the role as she was confident that it would be the role of Ai Hoshino. Given how close she was to Aqua, she believed that he would go to any lengths to kill his father.

Thus, Aqua is set to make a film with Gotanda about half of Ai Hoshino's life to take revenge on his father Hikaru Kamiki. Frill even revealed how the entire script was malicious and intended to kill the father. Due to this, it was important that the actress that got picked for the role was able to depict Ai Hoshino's intentions correctly.

Ai Hoshino as seen in Oshi No Ko chapter 116 (Image via Shueisha)

Upon hearing the same, Akane nominated herself for the role as she believed that her research about the actress was enough to give her the edge over the other candidates. As per her, she would be able to fully express her emotions and intentions through her acting, as she challenged Ruby if she had the same capacity.

While Ruby knew that she was nowhere near as good an actress as Akane, she knew that she was the only person who understood her mother's feelings. Hence, Ruby needed that role as she needed to be the person who took revenge on her father for the deaths of her mother and her doctor.

Aqua and Akane as seen in Oshi No Ko chapter 116 (Image via Shueisha)

Ruby Hoshino insisted that she was willing to give auditions for as long as it took until others were convinced that she was perfect for the role. Thus, the three spent time doing interpersonal auditions till late at night, until Akane and Frill were convinced that Ruby was perfect for the role.

After the audition ended with Ruby's victory, Akane was returning home thinking of getting another role in the film when she found Aquamarine Hoshino waiting for her. That's when Akane revealed her intention to stop Aqua's plan. However, Aqua was confident and challenged Akane to stop him if she could.

Final thoughts on Oshi No Ko chapter 116

Ruby and Akane as seen in Oshi No Ko chapter 116 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi No Ko chapter 116 saw Ruby and Akane finding out the role for which both of them had taken part in the interpersonal audition. Given the seriousness of the role, she wanted it to be played by someone who is clearly able to depict Ai Hoshino's feelings and intentions. Now that Ruby has won the audition, she may face a tough time trying to act out her mother's emotions.

