Oshi No Ko episode 2 preview hints at Ruby wanting to become an idol

Doga Kobo has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Oshi No Ko episode 2, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode, titled Third Option, will be available to stream on HiDIVE, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, and Netflix Asia.

Ai Hoshino, an idol, was seen secretly raising her twin children in the previous episode. Unbeknownst to her, the idol's two children are the reincarnations of her deceased fans, who can recall their memories from their previous lives. At the end of the episode, Ai is murdered by a disgruntled fan, following which her son Aqua decides to exact revenge on her father, who must have hired the stalker to kill her mother.

Oshi No Ko episode 2 preview hints at Aqua being against Ruby's dream

Oshi No Ko episode 2, Third Option, will resume the anime's story after more than ten years have passed since the death of idol Hoshino Ai. It will now focus on the idol's twin children, Ruby and Aquamarine Hoshino, both of whom have recollections of their past lives as fans of their mother.

Miyako Saitou as seen in Oshi No Ko episode 2 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

As per the preview, Ruby seems to be aspiring to become an idol like her mom, as she can be seen going for an audition. Nevertheless, it seems like she will fail the audition, as she can be seen crying while being consoled by her adoptive mother and new President of Strawberry Productions, Miyako Saitou.

Aquamarine Hoshino as seen in Oshi No Ko episode 2 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi No Ko episode 2 preview revealed how Aqua is set to try and stop Ruby from getting selected for the idol audition. Following Hoshino Ai's death, it must have been difficult for Aqua to let Ruby enter the entertainment industry, which is what must have led him to try and stop Ruby's dream from the very get-go.

Ai Hoshino as seen in Oshi No Ko episode 2 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, given that Ruby, in her previous life as Sarina, idolized Hoshino Ai and the idol community, she would not stop just because of Aqua's interruptions. Moreover, she has inherited her mother's looks and talents, which are bound to get her recruited by some agency in the entertainment field, be that as an idol or an actress.

It also seems like Kana Arima will be featured in the episode, given that some of her stature and looks can be seen at the end of the preview video.

Thus, fans will have to wait until the next episode is released to find out what happens in the episode.

