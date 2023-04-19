Who got Ai pregnant in Oshi No Ko? Explained

Following Oshi No Ko's premiere, fans of the series were excited about how the anime transitioned between genres. While the anime was initially focused on the entertainment industry's reality, the plot later set it up to be a murder mystery story surrounding the series' poster child Ai Hoshino.

The anime's premiere saw Ai Hoshino, an idol pregnant with twins, deciding to keep her children by hiding the fact from the public. She did so with the help of her agency's president, Ichigo Saitou, and his wife Miyako.

However, years later, a disgruntled fan killed Ai, following which her son Aqua decided to go after his father, who might be the person who planned his mother's murder.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi No Ko manga.

Oshi No Ko: Who was responsible for Ai's pregnancy?

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in the Oshi No Ko manga (Image via Twitter/@kanzcolor34)

Hikaru Kamiki is the person who impregnated Ai Hoshino and murdered her by using a proxy. His identity was deduced by Akane Kurokawa in Oshi No Ko chapter 96, as she wanted to help her then-boyfriend Aquamarine Hoshino find the culprit behind his mother's murder.

Previously, Aqua suspected that the culprit, i.e., his father, must have been from Akane's agency, Lalalie Theatrical Company, as his mother had attended a workshop there before her pregnancy. Nevertheless, at the time, he had no information that could corroborate this.

Aquamarine Hoshino as seen in the Oshi No Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, when Akane was watching clips of Hikaru Kamiki, she was immediately reminded of Aqua, as both looked similar to each other. This led to Akane theorizing how the murder of another actress, Airi Himekawa, and her husband's suicide could have been a plan set up by Hikaru, who had an illegitimate child with the actress, named Taiki Himekawa.

Given that Taiki and Aqua shared their father's DNA, it is now very likely that their biological father was part of Lalalie's workshop when he was a child. Also, after watching the videos of Hikaru Kamiki acting, Akane could find similarities between his and Ai's acting.

Young Ai and Hikaru as seen in the Oshi No Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hikaru also looked very similar to Aquamarine, confirming that he must have impregnated Ai when he was 15 years old. Both Hikaru and Ai were present in Lalalie around the time of her pregnancy, which must have allowed Hikaru to get close to the then-16-year-old Ai.

Earlier that day, Akane received white roses from Hikaru Kamiki for winning an award, which is similar to what the stalker had brought for Ai Hoshino before he murdered her.

Akane then theorized how Hikaru must have instigated Ai's murder by revealing to the fan about Ai's pregnancy and her twins. Given that the fan was obsessed with Ai, Hikaru must have been confident that the former would kill Ai and commit suicide, erasing any trace of his actions.

The disgruntled stalker in the Oshi No Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Hikaru is a very cautious man who carries out murders by leaving no evidence. His primary target seems to be actresses, with whom he very skilfully gets close, eventually murdering them when he gets the opportunity. However, in the past, he wasn't as confident in murdering people, which is why he used proxies to do it.

