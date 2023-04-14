Who is the father in Oshi No Ko? Mystery man, explained

Oshi no Ko is a popular Japanese manga series written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari and has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump since April 2020. Its popularity is evident from the massive fan following it has garnered.

One of the key elements that makes Oshi no Ko so interesting is the mysterious father, who also happens to be the murderer of Ai and other characters. Now that we know who the father is, it is safe to say that the plot has taken a new turn, and readers can expect some exciting twists and turns in the storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Hikaru Kamiki is the father and murderer in Oshi no Ko

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 96 of Oshi no Ko, after being teased for a long time, Akane finally disclosed the mysterious father of the characters Aqua, Ruby, and Taiki. The character is Hikaru Kamiki.

Hikaru is a sadistic serial killer who targets female idols and actresses and enjoys watching his victims die. His usual strategy is to first approach his prey and get close to them before killing them.

Hikaru carries out his murders with great expertise and sophistication. He meticulously plans each killing, typically by approaching his targets before dispatching them.

Hikaru employs intermediaries whom he manipulates into doing his dirty work in order to ensure that none of his misdeeds can be traced back to him. He only chooses mentally disturbed people who are likely to commit suicide after their part is played.

Young Hikaru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Even when things do not go as planned, Hikaru is always present in order to eliminate any unexpected challenges. Hikaru has grown braver over time and now murders his targets with his own hands, though he is still cautious.

He seeks remote areas and assaults his victims in ways that make their deaths seem accidental. But he is only human, and as a result, he commits mistakes that allow him to be tracked down.

Hikaru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In public, however, Hikaru maintains a false image of himself as a dependable and trustworthy man, making it all the more difficult for anyone to suspect him of being a serial killer. He goes to great lengths to conceal his true nature, acting casual and charming in order to attract future victims.

The revelation of Hikaru's identity adds a thrilling new element to the Oshi no Ko storyline. His ruthless nature and careful approach to his killings make him a formidable antagonist.

Readers can catch the upcoming issue, chapter 116, which releases on April 27, Thursday at 12 am JST. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated anime adaptation of Oshi no Ko finally premiered on April 12, 2023, with its first episode running for 90 minutes. Needless to say, it has successfully captivated the viewers.

