What is Oshi No Ko about? The dark side of Japanese idol worship, explained

Oshi No Ko is a manga series that has recently gained a lot of attention, especially after airing its first special episode worldwide on April 12, 2023. The 90-minute-long premiere took the anime community by storm. The story delves into the world of Japanese idol worship, exposing the darker aspects that often go unnoticed or are deliberately hidden from the public eye.

The manga, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, follows the lives of two individuals: Ai Hoshino, a popular idol, and Dr. Gorou Ojiro, a renowned obstetrician.

Their lives become intertwined when Ai is reincarnated as a baby, and Gorou, remembering his past life as a die-hard fan of Ai, becomes determined to help her regain her previous fame. As they navigate the complex world of idol worship, the story sheds light on the darker aspects of the industry, such as exploitation, manipulation, and the commodification of young performers.

The dark realities of idol culture uncovered by Oshi No Ko

Oshi No Ko delves into the harsh realities of the Japanese idol industry, unmasking the challenges and obstacles that many young performers face in their pursuit of stardom. The manga portrays the immense pressure placed on idols to maintain a pristine image while being subjected to intense scrutiny by fans and the media. It also highlights the grueling work schedules, strict contracts, and lack of privacy that are all too common in the industry.

The story emphasizes the emotional toll that idol culture can take on the performers themselves. The high expectations and fierce competition that comes with the territory frequently make mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, worse. Additionally, Oshi No Ko sheds light on the manipulation that exists in the industry, with many young idols being the target of exploitation at the hands of those in power.

As the story unfolds, readers are exposed to the darker side of idol worship, including the obsessive behavior of certain fans. Known as "sasaeng" fans, these individuals often go to extreme lengths to invade the personal lives of their favorite idols, displaying a complete disregard for their privacy and well-being.

This unsettling aspect of idol culture is explored in Oshi No Ko through the character of Dr. Gorou Ojiro, who, despite his good intentions, showcases the potentially unhealthy fixation some fans develop towards their favorite performers.

Final thoughts

Oshi No Ko provides a thought-provoking and engaging exploration of the darker side of Japanese idol worship. It brings to light the struggles, sacrifices, and dangers that many young performers face in their pursuit of fame and success. By unmasking these harsh realities, the manga encourages readers to reassess their understanding of idol culture and consider the impact of this seemingly glamorous industry.

The series' success, both in its original manga form and its recent anime adaptation, speaks to the growing interest in stories that reveal the hidden complexities of the entertainment world. The popularity of the series dethroned Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood as the top-rated anime on MyAnimeList, amassing a massive global fanbase overnight.

As Oshi No Ko continues to captivate audiences, it invites them to not only enjoy its captivating narrative but also to reflect on the industry's darker aspects and the impact individuals have on the lives of young performers.

