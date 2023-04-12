Where to watch Oshi no Ko? Streaming details for all regions

The Oshi no Ko anime series is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The series is one of the most highly-anticipated ones of the Spring 2023 season and was an excellent pickup by HIDIVE. After just the first episode’s premiere earlier on Wednesday, fans have been obsessively praising and discussing the series.

Unfortunately, Oshi no Ko’s acquisition by HIDIVE means the incredibly large Crunchyroll subscriber base is left without legal access to the series. Nevertheless, those who desperately want to watch the series can at least subscribe to HIDIVE and watch it there, legally supporting the adaptation in the process.

Likewise, these streaming details and more are fully ironed out and are unlikely to change during the course of this season. However, this isn’t necessarily the case for future seasons of Oshi no Ko.

Oshi no Ko anime series is accessible internationally, but not via Crunchyroll

As mentioned above, the Oshi no Ko anime series premiered on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The series aired on several local Japanese broadcast stations, including Tokyo MX, Chiba TV, Gunma TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS11, Shizuoka Broadcasting System, TV Aichi, TVK, Saitama TV, and others.

Internationally, fans can stream the series exclusively via HIDIVE, which is undoubtedly a massive blow to the morale of Crunchyroll subscribers. While HIDIVE subscriptions, like Crunchyroll’s, are relatively affordable, fans may not want to pay for a new subscription for just one series. Unfortunately, this is the only way international viewers can legally watch the series and support the official release.

However, given how incredibly popular and high-quality the series appears to be following its first episode, international fans excited about the series may find it a worthy price to pay. Oshi no Ko episode 1 aired at the following times for the corresponding time zones, and will air future episodes weekly on each associated day of the week:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, April 13, 2023

While the series may eventually make its way to Crunchyroll in future seasons, it seems that HIDIVE has an exclusive stranglehold on the rights to internationally airing the first season.

