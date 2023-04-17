Oshi No Ko fandom hits back after many bash the anime for being overrated

After the premiere of Oshi No Ko, fans of the series could not stop praising the anime online. Many claimed that the anime was the best series to be released in Spring 2023, while others believed that the anime could be one of the biggest anime to ever premiere.

However, not everyone was equally enchanted by the anime, as several viewers claimed that it was overrated and did not match the hype that was seen online. Thus, several anime fans voiced their opinion about to how they believed that the anime was overhyped and accorded unnecessary praise to Mangaka Aka Akasaka.

Oshi No Ko fandom defends the anime online against critics

Elyartaker | Garou Enthusiast

episode 1 was big tho



interesting concept and plot

it was good tbh 8/10



but abit overrated? Ngl yeah people hyped it for me like it's the remake of OG naruto



episode 1 was big tho

interesting concept and plot

it was good tbh 8/10

but abit overrated? Ngl yeah people hyped it for me like it's the remake of OG naruto

BUT I'll wait for the newer episodes to finally judge it Finished OshiNoKo

Following the premiere and the hype surrounding Oshi No Ko, anime enthusiasts from different fan bases felt the need to watch the anime. However, not everyone was quite as impressed with it, and could not stop themselves from expressing how it seemed "overrated" to them.

Oshi no ko is overrated. Its just a murder mystery anime. Thats all.

Several viewers claimed that while the plot and concept of the anime seemed fine, it did not deserve the hype it was receiving online. These comments were followed by how Oshi No Ko was being carried solely by its animation.

Many posts also deemed the manga writer Aka Akasaka to be the most overrated due to how his series managed to climb up the ranks of MyAnimeList.

IVOR

Watched oshi no ko, and it is kinda overrated imo. It wasn't particularly bad but it wasn't as good as people claimed either. Doesn't cross a 7.5/10 on a good day

Thus, fans of Oshi No Ko decided to hit back at critics, as they claimed that the high-quality anime adaptation had nothing to do with the hype around the anime as the ones who are hyping it are manga fans who know what is set to happen in the future of the series.

Many also pointed out that the series was popular from the get-go, i.e., from the time it first started to be serialized.

To everyone saying Oshi no Ko is overrated because of the "animation", we manga readers have literally loved it before we even knew it'd get an adaptation, the hype is reasonable lol

Calling a series overrated after the first episode is WILD

Who in is right mind can say that Oshi no Ko is overrated after watching that amazing first episode?.. I mean seriously here.. who??

MissCurlyFry @MissCurlyFry1 HEAR ME, HEAR ME.



HEAR ME, HEAR ME.

I am witness to something that will be so amazing. "Oshi no Ko" is NOT OVERRATED. It is simply worth a watch. It's going to be great and I can't wait for it to dominate the season.

The anime studio Doga Kobo was aware of the manga's success, which is why they decided to invest a lot in the anime adaptation and advertising of the anime. A studio would only want to advertise a series this much if they knew it was set to be a success, giving them returns on their investments.

Fans even pointed out how the ones that are calling the anime overrated and "carried by animation" are mostly Demon Slayer fans who feel threatened to see their anime competing for the top spot against an anime that was immediately hailed as the best anime of the Spring 2023 anime season.

Let me guess, most people that criticized oshi no ko because "overrate" is most likely demon slayer fan be like "bro demon slayer S3 should've of been #1, oshi no ko kinda mid and overrated because of the animation". Like bruh, the manga itself was already great lol.

Moreover, the fact that the Demon Slayer fans called Oshi No Ko "carried by animation" was ironic to them, given that Demon Slayer itself is most popularly known for the same thing.

