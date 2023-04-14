Oshi no Ko & Kaguya-sama mangaka launches a new manga

Oshi no Ko and Kaguya-sama: Love is War mangaka Aka Akasaka, alongside 5mm Nishizawa, is set to launch a new manga Renai Daikou, which is set to begin serialization in Weekly Young Jump issue 22-23/2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Following the success of Oshi no Ko anime's first episode, Shueisha revealed the first image of Renai Daikou, a new manga series penned by Oshi no Ko and Kaguya-sama: Love is War mangaka Aka Akasaka. The artwork for the same will be created by Watashi no Hajimete, Kimi ni Agemasu. mangaka 5mm Nishizawa. Renai Daikou is set to start serialization in the Weekly Young Jump issue 22-23/2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

For now, not much has been revealed about the manga other than the image, thus fans are speculating that the girl shown in the image is the protagonist of the series. While she is seen in formal clothes, she can also be seen holding a fox-like hand puppet, which may hold some major relevance in the story.

Manga Mogura @MangaMogura @MangaMoguraRE The new manga series could be translated as "Love Deputy", someone acting on behalf of someone else with regards to romance. Seems to be another romcom manga series. @MangaMoguraRE The new manga series could be translated as "Love Deputy", someone acting on behalf of someone else with regards to romance. Seems to be another romcom manga series.

As for the manga's name Renai Daikou, it loosely translates to "Love Deputy," hinting that Aka Akasaka may launch another romantic-comedy manga series. The story might also see the protagonist try to act on other people's behalf in a bid to get them close to their love interest.

Fans react to the announcement of Aka Akasaka's new manga

Internet was buzzing with the announcement as Aka Akasaka has created two wonderful stories in Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Oshi no Ko. Thus, fans of those series most definitely want to see what the author has been preparing for the fans.

Fans could not believe that the mangaka was set to create another manga, given that he was already working on one. However, given the success of the first two series, fans have high hopes for the third one as they wonder what the story will be about.

While the mangaka's first series was a romantic comedy, his second was a drama. Thus, fans were left confused as to what his third series could entail.

Fans of the author also shared their joy at the selection of the 5mm Nishizawa for the artwork, as she is widely popular in the manga industry for her ecchi artworks in both manga and light novels.

