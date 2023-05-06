How Oshi No Ko captures the controversy that took Hana Kimura's life

Since its release Oshi no Ko has been the talk of the otaku town, and for all the good reasons. The anime adapted from the Aka Akasaka's manga series of the same name has brought in a revolution in the new generation anime series, presenting something meaningful that is closely related to the contemporary reality.

Oshi no Ko's impactful plot has moved the anime community and inspired many to take risk and create more meaningful series that has a uniqueness to it. While several people are appreciating the story, there are also a large number of people who found many similarities between Oshi no Ko's potrayal of the brutal side of social media and its effect on someone's life. This was seen in the tragic case of Hana Kimura, whose death is reminder of the damaging effects of cyberbullying and online harassment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

The parallels between Oshi no Ko's portrayal of cyberbullying and the heartbreaking tragedy of Hana Kimura's death

Hana Kimura's tragic case and the plot of the manga and anime series Oshi no Ko share some similarities on the theme of cyberbullying and the reality of entertainment shows. Kimura was a Japanese professional wrestler who starred on a popular reality show called Terrace House. It was an opportunity for her to showcase her personality and reach a wider audience. However, little did she know that it would ultimately push her to death.

It was a tragedy that a talented young person,who was full of potential and promise, became a victim of cyberbullying and online harassment. She passed away on May 23, 2020, at the young age of 22 after being subjected to hate messages and comments on social media because of how she was potrayed on the show.

Kimura's death was a tragic reminder of the damaging effects of cyberbullying and online harassment. During the course of Terrace House, certain occurrences depicted Kimura in a negative light, resulting in a barrage of hateful online comments that eventually culminated in her tragic decision to end her life. However, subsequent revelations disclosed that everyone's actions in the show were planned and orchestrated by the show's producers.

In 2023, the release of Oshi no Ko, an anime that delves into the corrupt and dirty side of the entertainment industry, has created a stir. The upcoming Reality TV Show arc in the anime will depict Aqua's participation in a dating reality show to obtain information about Ai Hoshino from the producer. This arc will also introduce new characters, including Akane Kurokawa.

According to the manga, Akane will be portrayed negatively by the producers solely for the sake of popularity, similar to what happened to Hana Kimura. This portrayal will lead to cyberbullying and harassment towards Akane, much like what Hana experienced. The cyberbullying will involve hurtful comments and messages attacking the character's looks, personality, and actions in the show, even going so far as to leak personal details about the character's life.

While the similarities between Hana Kimura's tragic case and the plot of Oshi no Ko are evident in many aspects, the makers have not confirmed of the anime's certain sections being based on a real-life events. However, fans have received the series positively for its willingness to address the reality of the industry and potrayal of sensitive topics like cyberbullying and mental health.

