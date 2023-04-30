10 Anime to watch if you like Oshi No Ko

With Oshi No Ko taking over the anime industry, fans of the anime cannot stop talking about it. While fans are ready to binge watch it, considering how the anime is currently ongoing, there is no other way to watch it other than waiting for it to release on a weekly basis.

Thus, we are bringing you 10 anime that you can watch if you like Oshi No Ko while you wait for the weekly release of new episodes. These anime are similar to Oshi No Ko, not just in its plot and premise, but also their execution, making them a fun watch for viewers.

Detective Conan, Erased, and nine other anime to watch if you like Oshi No Ko

1) Monster

Johan Liebert as seen in Monster (Image via Madhouse)

Monster follows the story of Kenzou Tenma as he gets pulled into a mystery after a patient he saved in the past, Johan Liebert, turns out to be a monster hellbent on massacring innocent lives.

Monster is similar to Oshi No Ko as the protagonists in both stories are doctors who put aside their career to track down a killer. Both series share a similar theme of wanting to get revenge for the lives that are lost.

2) Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya as seen in Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War follows the story of Kaguya Shinomiya and Shirogane Miyuki, who are in love with each other but are too proud to confess the same, wanting the other to make the confession.

While Kaguya-sama: Love is War is nowhere close to Oshi No Ko when it comes to its plot and premise, the two anime are developed by the same manga creator Aka Akasaka, leading to them having similar execution when it comes to comedy and expressions.

3) Erased

Satoru as seen in Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erased follows Satoru Fujinuma as he is sent back a few minutes before an accident, allowing him to prevent the occurrence. However, after he gets wrongly accused of a grave crime, he gets sent back 18 years to prevent his friend's death.

Erased and Oshi No Ko are quite similar as both of them feature an adult in the body of a child with deeper themes of mystery and murder. Both series are very interesting due to their supernatural premise with intrigue and high stakes.

4) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Rudeus Greyrat as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation follows the story of a 34-year-old shut-in, who gets reincarnated into another world with exceptional powers, trying to make the best out of his new opportunity and conquer his traumatic past.

The anime is similar to Oshi No Ko since both anime features a main character who gets reincarnated into a new body. Moreover, both Rudeus and Aquamarine Hoshino share the same voice actor.

5) Detective Conan

Conan and Shinichi as seen in Detective Conan (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Detective Conan follows the story of Shinichi Kudou, a prodigal detective who gets drugged by the members of a mysterious organization, after which Shinichi's body transforms into that of his seven-year-old self. Following that, Shinichi takes on the guise of Conan Edogawa and tries to uncover the secrets behind the organization.

As expected, Detective Conan is similar to the above anime due to the similar premise of the main character being an adult in a child's body while trying to solve a mystery.

6) The Saga of Tanya the Evil

Tanya as seen in The Saga of Tanya the Evil (Image via Nut)

The Saga of Tanya the Evil follows the story of a salaryman who is reincarnated by God as Tanya Degurechaff, a girl born in a world engulfed in war. God wanted Tanya to accept him as God, as she referred to him as Being X.

Both The Saga of Tanya the Evil and Oshi no Ko are similar to each other considering both anime feature reincarnation and the main character's struggle to climb up the ranks of their field.

7) Spy X Family

Loid Forger as seen in Spy X Family (Image via CloverWorks, WIT Studio)

Spy X Family follows the life of the Forger family as each of its members have a secret that they cannot reveal to the other. However, given that the daughter Anya has esper powers, she knows each of their secrets, giving rise to several comedic sequences.

Both Spy X Family and Oshi No Ko have a protagonist who must hide their true identity from others to avoid suspicion, and get close to their targets to find out the secrets behind their actions.

8) Tokyo Revengers

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers follows the life of Hanagaki Takemichi as he goes back in time to his middle-school days after being in a near-death experience. Following that, he becomes a member of the Tokyo Manji Gang to prevent the death of his ex-girlfriend and many other friends.

Both Tokyo Revengers and Oshi No Ko share similarities as both of them feature the main character trying to climb up the ranks of their respective fields to enact revenge upon evildoers.

9) Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song

Vivy as seen in Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song (Image via WIT Studio)

Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song is set in a dystopian future where AIs are already a vital part of life. That's when a messenger from the future reaches out to idol android Vivy to stop a disaster that is set to take place in the future, which will see humanity get eradicated.

Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song, similar to Oshi No Ko, is set in the idol industry. However, both anime are focused on grander narratives where the main characters are working towards uncovering secrets behind an event.

10) Perfect Blue

Mima Kirigoe as seen in Perfect Blue (Image via Madhouse)

Perfect Blue follows the life of idol Mima Kirigoe, who leaves her idol group CHAM! to pursue her acting career. However, her life takes a turn for the worse with an obsessed stalker on the prowl.

Perfect Blue and Oshi no Ko are very similar as both anime are based on the idol industry and the negative elements that come with it, including a stalker, unhealthy competitiveness, media pressure, evil reporting, scandals, mental health, and much more.

These were our picks for anime that are similar to Oshi No Ko. If there are any anime that we missed, let us know in the comments section below.

