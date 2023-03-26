Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 reveals release window, new PV, and key visual at AnimeJapan 2023

AnimeJapan 2023 Green Stage Day 2 has kicked off with Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 as the anime revealed that it is set to premiere in July 2023. Additionally, the anime also released a new PV and a new key visual featuring Fitz (Sylphiette).

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 had previously revealed a PV and a key visual, but it hadn't mentioned a release window.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 set to be released in July 2023

Shueishaleaks @shueishaleaks Mushoku Tensei Anime New KV Mushoku Tensei Anime New KV https://t.co/FqGrIwfQuK

AnimeJapan 2023 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 Green Stage was presented by the three main cast members of the anime, i.e., the voice actors of Rudeus Greyrat (Yumi Uchiyama and Tomokazu Sugita) and Sylphiette (Ai Kayano) as they revealed the new information together.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 is set to be released in July 2023 in the summer 2023 anime season.

This was announced after the reveal of a reversed key visual, which showed fans the perspective of Fitz, Sylphiette's new persona after her hair turned white during the mana calamity. She can be seen looking back at Rudeus as she passes him by in the halls of Ranoa Magic Academy.

Along with the announcement, the latest PV was also released. The PV revealed Rudeus' journey to the Ranoa Magic Academy as he looks distraught after Eris left him. He seems to have been acquainted with some new people as he is set to help them during their journey.

Meanwhile, Sylphiette seems to be doing well in her new persona, as she can be seen wearing her glasses in preparation for her duty as Princess Ariel's bodyguard at Ranao Magic Academy.

New cast information revealed

Additionally, the main staff for the second season was also announced. Mr. Hiroki Hirano, who worked as an assistant director with Manabu Okamoto in the first season, will serve as the director for the second season.

Hirano said ahead of the new season:

"Rudeus lost his trusted companions and precious family members in the previous season. This work carefully depicts how he grows from the depths of disappointment. Fans are also watching this work with enthusiasm, so the production staff is working together to make sure that they do not lose to it."

He added:

"Please wait for a while until "Mushoku Tensei II" is broadcast!"

In addition, Toshiya Ono from 86 and The Promised Neverland, will be replacing Okamoto as the series script supervisor. Meanwhile, Sanae Shimada, from Photo Kano, UTOPA, is the new character designer.

Other details such as the broadcast start date and time are expected to be announced in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes