Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie unveils new trailer, theme song

On November 21, A-1 Pictures unveiled the latest trailer for Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends. The trailer features a new theme song titled Love is Show, performed by Masayuki Suzuki alongside Reni Takagi.

The upcoming movie is set to be the first feature film of Kaguya-sama: Love is War franchise, as it will receive a cinematic release on December 17, 2022, in Japan.

The film will cover the next major arc of the manga, as the producers decided to adapt the short arc into a movie instead of making it part of a fourth season.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie unveils new trailer featuring a new theme song

With the release date for Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends inching closer with every passing day, A-1 Pictures has finally released its trailer. The trailer features the main theme song behind the movie, Love is Show, yet again performed by artist Masayuki Suzuki, alongside new partner Reni Takagi of Momoiro Clover Z.

The movie is scheduled to receive a cinematic release, after which it will get a television premiere. While the release date for the TV premiere is yet to be announced, fans of the franchise can expect it to be launched sooner rather than later.

Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The plot of the movie adapts The First Kiss Never Ends Arc, which will continue the story right after the conclusion of the third season's events. Given how the fourteenth arc of the manga is only 10 chapters long, ranging from chapters 142-151, the movie will easily be able to pace the story.

The forthcoming arc will focus on Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane and their relationship. Now that they have shared their first kiss, they must try and understand each other and admit their feelings, not allowing their pride to take over.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie set to be released in the US in February 2023

Kaguya Shinomiya kissing Miyuki Shirogane (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As announced by Aniplex of America, Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends movie is set to be released in select theaters in the United States in February 2023.

While the exact release date for the same and the locations for the screening locations are yet to be revealed, fans can expect the same to be announced later this year.

Given how the announcement hasn't specified whether the movie will be released in Japanese or the English dubbed version, one can presume that the movie will be released in Japanese along with English subtitles. If the movie is to be released in the English dubbed version, fans can expect it to be announced before the release date.

