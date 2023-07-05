Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami reveals his love for Marvel movies

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently one of the most popular Shounen series on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, as indicated by the mangaka's rising popularity. Gege Akutami, the person behind the hit anime series and manga, managed to be ranked 33rd in the franchise's third popularity poll. The mangaka's popularity, however, stems not only from their work on the series but also from their interaction with fans.

Akutami, similar to several other mangakas, is known for sharing their thoughts in the author's weekly comments in Shonen Jump magazine. But unlike other mangaka, they have shared their love for one of the most popular superhero universes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in their comments. Considering the popularity of the movie franchise, they were bound to get noticed by fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka expresses their love for Marvel superhero films

Myamura @king_jin_woo Gege's Favourite Hollywood Films



He loves lots of films but he's specially a MCU fan like many. And among many Spider-Man films, he specifically likes Sam Riami's Gege's Favourite Hollywood FilmsHe loves lots of films but he's specially a MCU fan like many. And among many Spider-Man films, he specifically likes Sam Riami's https://t.co/ZzJ11wvnHY

While Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami is quite popular amongst their fans, they have given them more reasons to love them due to their relatability. Similar to the majority of their manga's target audience, Gege Akutami also loves Marvel films.

The mangaka has previously revealed how much they love the Spider-Man movies by Sam Raimi. They revealed this through their author's weekly comments in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Following this, when the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home first came out, they were thrilled to know that Alfred Molina from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 was set to reprise his role as Dr. Otto Octavius.

Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via Disney)

"I'm from the Sam Raimi generation, so I went 'Whoa!' when Doctor Octopus showed up."

Nearly a year later, when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came out, the mangaka again decided to share their thoughts. As mentioned above, the mangaka loved Sam Raimi's works; hence, upon learning that Doctor Strange 2 was being directed by the director, they decided to check out the film in theaters.

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Image via Disney)

The mangaka loved the film and had this to say in their author's weekly comments:

"The new Doctor Strange movie was super Sam Raimi, and I loved it."

Other than those, the mangaka has also revealed their love for other movies, including Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.

What fans think of the Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka's movie taste

Vagouras @Vagouras1 @king_jin_woo Good taste Gege. I expect a Gojo vs Sukuna on top of a train rn ngl. @king_jin_woo Good taste Gege. I expect a Gojo vs Sukuna on top of a train rn ngl.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans love the mangaka's movie taste, as they themselves loved similar films. The fans considered the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be one of the best cinematic universes ever created and believed that the franchise was on top. Thus, learning that their favorite manga's mangaka shared the same movie taste as they did made them happy.

One fan even stated how they wanted the fight between Sukuna and Gojo to take place over a train, similar to scenes from Spider-Man movies.

sotoskal @Sotoskal1 @king_jin_woo Ι expected him being more of a dc person honestly @king_jin_woo Ι expected him being more of a dc person honestly

Meanwhile, fans of the series who weren't fans of Marvel were thrilled to learn that the mangaka loved Interstellar. Many considered it to be their favorite movie. Thus, they considered the mangaka to be a "man of culture."

Several fans had always believed that the mangaka was a DC Comics fan. Considering how Jujutsu Kaisen is a much darker series than some of the other WSJ series, there's reason to believe that Gege Akutami would have preferred DC over Marvel, but that's not the case.

