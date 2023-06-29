Wit Studio's new Isekai anime project to feature characters from the DC Universe

In a surprising turn of events, WIT Studio is teaming up with Warner Bros for a new isekai anime project. WIT Studio is known for producing hit series such as Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, Great Pretender, and several others. The project will apparently feature characters from the DC universe.

The most common genre in the anime industry is the isekai, which revolves around a protagonist who is transported or reincarnated into a new or unfamiliar universe. Some examples of popular Isekai series include That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Mushoku Tensei.

Anime Expo 2023 to reveal WIT x Warner Bros original Isekai project

This isekai anime title will feature "familiar faces".



It was announced earlier this month that WIT Studio and Warner Bros. Japan will be revealing a new original isekai project. They would be making the announcement at Anime Expo 2023 which will take place from July 1 to July 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Towards the end of the announcement, they teased that the series will feature "familiar faces."

This could most likely mean fans will have the opportunity to see characters from the DC Comics universe appear in the project. Isekai series have been known to generate a wide variety of themes and storylines with the protagonist being reincarnated into the weirdest of forms in the wildest of places. However, this would be the first time Isekai is bringing in superheroes from the beloved DC universe.

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time a collaboration like this has taken place in the industry.

In 2010, Marvel Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment collaborated with studio Madhouse to produce a Marvel anime series. The series had a four twelve-episode series of Iron Man, Wolverine, X-Men, and Blade which aired in Japan on Animax. Madhouse Studio has been consistent in producing popular series like Death Note, One Punch Man, Hunter x Hunter, and more.

Fans of the superhero crossover series can check out the spinoff manga based on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse titled ‘Spider-Man: Octopus Girl.’ It is available to read in the Shonen Jump+ app. The story revolves around Spider-Man and Dr.Octopus as the latter wakes up in the body of a high school girl.

WIT STUDIO and Warner Bros. Japan will release information about their new animation at the Warner Bros. Japan panel at Anime Expo 2023!



Please look forward to it!

As of now, no further information is available related to the joint venture but fans can expect much more to be revealed at Anime Expo 2023. DC has rights to a number of characters which means that the project could feature any one of them and not necessarily Superman or Batman.

