7 Isekai anime from 2023 that you need to watch

Isekai anime is a popular anime subgenre that revolves around the concept of a protagonist being transported or reincarnated into a different world, usually a fantasy or video game-inspired universe. This type of anime has grown in popularity in recent years, with fan favorites including That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Overlord, and The Rising of the Shield Hero.

In the spring of 2023, the world of Isekai anime continues to expand with new and exciting releases. Here are seven Isekai anime that you need to watch.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Farming Life In Another World, My One-Hit Kill Sister and 5 other Isekai anime to look out for in 2023

1) Handyman Saitou in Another World

Handyman Saitou in Another World is an Isekai anime based on the manga series of the same name by Kazutomo Ichitomo. The series ran from January to March of 2023. The plot revolves around Saitou, a handyman who is transported to a medieval fantasy world where his skills are in high demand after being undervalued and underpaid in his previous life.

Saitou joins Raelza, Morok, and Lafanpan in exploring dungeons and surviving in this new world.

2) KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

The first episode of Studio Drive's KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! was released on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 1 am JST. This anime is a prequel to the well-known KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! series.

Its plot revolves around the exploits of Megumin, a young protagonist who sets out on a quest to master explosion magic. This comes after a skilled mage rescued her from danger. The show promises to take viewers on a thrilling adventure, filled with magic, danger, and excitement as they follow Megumin's progress towards achieving her goals.

3) In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2

After a long hiatus, the second season of In Another World With My Smartphone was finally released in April 2023. The series tells the story of Touya Mochizuki, a teenage boy who dies in his world and is reincarnated into a fantasy world using his smartphone.

Touya's phone is magically enhanced in the new world, and he embarks on an exciting journey.

4) Farming Life In Another World

Farming Life In Another World follows the life of Machio Hirako, a man who was diagnosed with a fatal illness in his previous life. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is revived by God in a new world.

Machio finds himself in one of the world's most dangerous places, where he begins to build a home for himself using the knowledge and skills he gained in his previous life, as well as the farming equipment given to him by God.

5) I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too

The Isekai anime I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too is based on the popular light novel series written by Miku and illustrated by Rein Kuwashima.

Yuuya, a boy who has been bullied and neglected his entire life, is the protagonist of the series. He enters a new world after discovering a magical door in his grandfather's house, where he gains powerful skills and rare treasures.

Yuuya returns to his old world with these abilities and employs them to improve his life. The series premiered on April 7, 2023.

6) My One-Hit Kill Sister

My One-Hit Kill Sister is a popular anime series that premiered on April 8, 2023.

The series is based on Konoe's Japanese web novel series. Asahi Ikusaba, a high school student, is transported to a magical fantasy world, but he quickly discovers that he lacks magic powers. Fortunately, his older sister Maya is also in this world, and she has the most powerful abilities.

7) The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far

Based on Yashu’s highly lauded light novel series, The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far has finally been adapted into anime.

This Isekai anime, produced by Studio Magic Bus and EMT Squared, follows Shiina Kazuya, a teenager who tragically loses his life while attempting to protect a friend. He is then reincarnated as Cain Von Silford, a noble family's offspring, in a mystical world of magic and swords.

These 7 Isekai anime from 2023 offer a diverse range of stories and characters, making them a must-watch for fans of the genre.

